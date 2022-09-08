Gavi is a Spanish professional footballer who plays for FC Barcelona in La Liga and the Spanish national football team and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Gavi joined the Blaugrana Youth Setup in 2015 after 2 years with the Spanish team Betis. He was promoted to the first team under Ronald Koeman. At merely 18 years of age, Gavi is tipped to be one of the best midfielders in the future.

Gavi Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain Full Name Pablo Martin Paez Gavi Father’s Name Pablo Paez Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €1m-€5m Age 18 Date of Birth 05.08.2004 Nationality Spaniard Position Midfielder Youth Club(s) La Liara, Betis, Barcelona Senior Clubs(s) FC Barcelona Partner N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Nike Social Media Instagram

Gavi Net Worth and Salary

The Spain international has blossomed in the Barca first-team amid his breakthrough last season. Gavi’s current salary is €100,000 at present, which is the same as the best players from the youth academy. His net worth is estimated to be around €1m-€5m.

Gavi is a star at Barcelona. Source: FC Barcelona Official Website

Gavi Club Career

He started his career at La Liara Balompié, a club in his hometown, where he spent two years, between 2010 and 2012. From there he moved on to Real Betis’s youth academy, where he spent two seasons. He scored 95 goals for the youth team of Real Betis.

In 2015, at the age of 11, he signed for Barcelona. And in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the Catalan club and was promoted directly from the under-16 team to the under-19 team. Having featured twice for Barcelona B in the 2020–21 season, Gavi was promoted to the senior squad for pre-season friendlies with the first team ahead of the start of the new season.

On 29 August 2021, he played his first official match for Barcelona’s first team in the 2–1 La Liga win over Getafe, replacing Sergi Roberto in the 73rd minute. On 18 December, he scored his first goal for the club and provided an assist in the 3–2 home win over Elche. In 53 appearances as of September 2022, he has two goals and six assists.

Gavi International Career

Gavi is one of the brightest players in Spain. Source: FC Barcelona Official Website

On 30 September 2021, Gavi received a surprise call-up to the senior Spain national team by the manager Luis Enrique. He made his debut in their UEFA Nations League semi-final win against Italy on 6 October, becoming the youngest player to ever represent Spain at the senior level.

In the final against France on 10 October, Spain ultimately suffered a 2–1 defeat. On 5 June 2022, he scored his first senior goal in the UEFA Nations League away against the Czech Republic, becoming the youngest player to ever score representing Spain at the senior level.

Gavi Family and Girlfriend

Gavi was born and raised in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain, and belongs to the Spanish-White ethnicity. He is born to his father Pablo Paez while his mother’s name is not known. He also has a sister named Aurora Paez Gavira. There is no information about Gavi’s girlfriend so it is assumed he is single.

Gavi already has ten Spain caps at the age of 17 😱 pic.twitter.com/2mgOXdxmh2 — GOAL (@goal) June 12, 2022

Gavi Cars and Tattoos

As he is only 18, he might have just started driving and that is why there is no information about any cars owned by the Spanish starlet.

Gavi Social Media

Gavi FAQ