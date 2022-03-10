Who Is Isabella Rousso? Meet The Girlfriend Of Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli Girlfriend Isabella Rousso Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Isabella Rousso is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Isabella taught Gabriel how to love again when the Arsenal star was going through a heartbreak. She supported her throughout every problem they have been through and earned Gabriel’s love, loyalty and trust.

Due to the lack of media coverage on their relationship, many people don’t know about Isabella. Well, we are here to provide you with all the information about the stunning beauty. Gabriel is known for his incredible passing and vision. The Arsenal star has gathered a lot of fame due to his incredible skills on the pitch.

Since joining Arsenal in 2019, the Brazilian has developed himself into a top forward. Despite his career being so interesting, we decided to take a look at Isabella’s journey. So read until the end to learn everything there is to know about the beautiful girlfriend of Gabriel Martinelli.

Isabella Rousso Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 29, 2001 Place of Birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Partner Gabriel Martinelli Job Medical student Instagram @isabella_rr Height 5 ft 5 inch (167 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Isabella Rousso Childhood and Family

Isabella was born on August 29, 2001. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.

Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Isabella. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details. So stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend Of Gabriel Martinelli.

Isabella Rousso is Brazilian. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabella Rousso Education

Isabella went to a local high school in her hometown. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in the University of Vassouras, also known as Severino Sombra University, in Brazil to study medicine. We are unsure when she is going to graduate. However, we believe she is a studious girl and has big ambitions for her career.

Isabella Rousso career

Isabella is a medical student. She always wanted to treat and help other people. She has a good heart and believes that people can be cured no matter how severe their wounds are. Being passionate about medicine from a young age, she enrolled in a medical university right after graduating high school.

We are unsure what plans she had for her career, but we know she is on the right track. Isabella has a significant follower base on Instagram. Being the girlfriend of a famous footballer, she has the platform to influence others positively. She could even earn a handsome amount by monetizing her online presence.

Isabella Rousso is a medical student. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabella Rousso Net Worth

Isabella’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a student and doesn’t earn any stipend from her college. However, she has the potential to make a significant amount if she starts monetizing her online presence. But as she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth.

Gabriel Martinelli has become a top player in his position; hence Arsenal are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are €1,2 Million per year, and he has a net worth of over €4 Million ($4,7 Million). His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the duo.

Isabella Rousso and Gabriel Martinelli relationship

Gabriel Martinelli met with his girlfriend in early 2021 after breaking up with his childhood sweetheart. The Brazilian star had a long-standing relationship with Rachel Akemy. They even got engaged after Gabriel got a favourable reply to his proposal. However, their relationship fell last year. We are on the lookout for the exact reason why they separated.

We are currently unsure how and where Gabriel met with Isabella. But soon after their initial meeting, they began to take great interest in each other. The duo started dating and found out they had pretty similar feelings. They are yet to get married. Considering they are very young, they still have enough time to tie the knot.

Gabriel Martinelli met his girlfriend Isabella in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabella Rousso and Gabriel Martinelli Children

The duo doesn’t have any children. They are pretty young and very active in their respective fields. Welcoming children this age can create many problems for them hence they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.

Isabella Rousso Social media

Isabella is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 39.1k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. However, she doesn’t use her channel for promotional purposes. She posts beautiful pictures of herself and with her boyfriend. It seems the Brazilian beauty is obsessed with selfies as she shares tons of them on her feed.

Isabella is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Isabella Rousso

When did Isabella Rousso and Gabriel Martinelli get married? They are yet to get married. What is Isabella Rousso doing now? She is a medical student. How old is Isabella Rousso? She is 20 years old. Nationality of Isabella Rousso? She is Brazilian. What is Isabella Rousso’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.