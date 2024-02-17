Top 5 Facts About Frenkie de Jong That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we explore the journey of Barcelona jewel Frenkie de Jong, from his early days in Arkel, South Holland, to his ascent as a celebrated midfielder, along with his life with Mikky Kiemeney.

Frenkie de Jong: A Tale of Talent, Love, and Legacy

Frenkie de Jong’s narrative is one of profound dedication to football, a deep-rooted family connection, and a love story that began in high school. Born in Gorinchem and raised in Arkel, de Jong’s passion for football was evident from a young age, a journey that saw him paying homage to his grandfather through the number 21 jersey. With a net worth of $20 million and a loving family with Mikky Kiemeney and their child, Miles de Jong, Frenkie’s life is a blend of professional achievements and personal fulfilment.

Childhood and Early Life

De Jong’s football journey started in the small town of Arkel, where his affinity for the sport was nurtured within a family of football enthusiasts. The choice of the number 21 jersey as a tribute to his grandfather underscores the personal significance of football in de Jong’s life. Meeting Mikky Kiemeney in high school and their subsequent engagement and family life adds a layer of personal depth to de Jong’s story, highlighting the importance of love and family alongside his professional career.

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Personal Life: Love, Family, and Football

De Jong’s life off the pitch is marked by his relationship with Mikky Kiemeney, their engagement in 2022, and the birth of their child, Miles, in November 2023. This personal journey, intertwined with his football career, showcases a man deeply committed to his loved ones, cherishing the moments away from the spotlight with his family.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Frenkie de Jong

1) The Symbolic One Euro Transfer

Frenkie de Jong’s journey from a promising talent to a global football sensation began with a transfer valued at just one euro, a symbolic figure that belied the immense potential and value he would bring to his future clubs. This unique start to his professional career highlights the faith and vision clubs have had in his abilities, recognizing that the true worth of a player like de Jong transcends monetary valuation. It’s a testament to de Jong’s remarkable talent and the high expectations placed upon him from the outset of his career.

Frenkie de Jong of Ajax walks out on the pitch prior to the Eredivisie match between De Graafschap and Ajax at Stadion De Vijverberg. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

2) Choosing Barcelona Over Manchester United

De Jong’s decision to not leave Barcelona in the summer of 2022, despite interest from Manchester United, was more than a career move; it was a choice that reflected his deep alignment with Barcelona’s footballing philosophy and his desire to be part of a club known for its commitment to a distinctive style of play. This decision underscores de Jong’s pursuit of personal and professional growth in an environment that champions technical skill, vision, and creativity on the pitch.

3) Jersey Number 21 – A Family Tribute

The selection of the number 21 jersey by de Jong is a heartfelt homage to his late grandfather, making each game he plays a tribute to the man who was a significant influence in his life. This number symbolizes the deep connection de Jong has with his family, serving as a constant reminder of his grandfather’s legacy and the personal journey that has led him to the pinnacle of international football.

4) A Family of Footballers

De Jong’s ascent in the world of professional football was nurtured within a family that cherished the sport, providing him with an environment where his passion for football could flourish. This familial foundation of support and love for the game has been instrumental in his development, showcasing the role of familial influence in shaping the careers of professional athletes and highlighting the supportive network that has been a constant in de Jong’s life.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

5) Approval from Nouri for Barcelona Transfer

The endorsement of de Jong’s transfer to Barcelona by Abdelhak Nouri’s family adds an emotional layer to his move, reflecting the profound relationships formed within the football community. This approval is a testament to the bonds de Jong has built off the pitch, emphasizing the brotherhood that exists among players and the impact such relationships have on their careers and lives. It signifies the respect and love de Jong has for his peers and the mutual admiration that defines these friendships.

