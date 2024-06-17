Do you know about Frank Lampard Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Frank James Lampard, commonly known as Frank Lampard, is a former professional football player and current manager, who last served as the caretaker manager of Premier League club Chelsea. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career, and is known as one of the best footballers to ever play for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard had a successful playing career with both Chelsea and the England national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring central midfielders in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Chelsea during his 13-year stint at the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Chelsea fan and has been getting managerial jobs with various clubs till now.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Englishman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Frank James Lampard Age 45 Nationality English Birth Place Romford, London, England Date of Birth 20 June 1978 Height 1.84 m Star sign Gemini Profession Football club manager, Football pundit on BT Sports Clubs Managed Derby County, Chelsea, Everton Net worth $90 million Family Member Father – Frank Lampard Sr.

Mother – Patricia Lampard

Spouse – Christine Lampard

Children – Luna Lampard, Frederick George Lampard, Isla Lampard

Siblings – Claire and Natalie Lampard

Frank Lampard | Early Life and Family

Frank Lampard was born in Romford, London, England on June 20, 1978. With a humble background and English roots, sports held a special place in his household. Many of his family members, including his dad and uncle, were former footballers, making it a beloved part of their lives. His father, Frank Lampard Sr., has a background in football as a former West Ham player and assistant manager. Similarly, his uncle Harry Redknapp has had an extensive career as both a player and manager, having been involved with multiple clubs. With a deep love for the sport since childhood and being the youngest in a family of soccer enthusiasts, he had the freedom and encouragement to pursue soccer as a profession. Growing up in a sports-oriented family meant that he had the genes for the game.

On 20th December 2015, Frank Lampard married Christine Bleakley after the failure of his previous marriage with Elen Rivas. Lampard had two daughters with his former fiancee and he currently has a son and a daughter with his wife Christine. Since then, the whole family, including the four children, has lived happily together and the bond among them has grown to new heights.

Frank Lampard | Club Career

West Ham

Beginning his career at his father’s former club West Ham after joining their youth academy in 1994, the player was sent on loan to Swansea City and he managed to feature in only 9 matches for that club before he was recalled back again in January 1996. Despite his successful loan spell, Lampard was not able to mark his place in the starting lineup for the following seasons, even after debuting for the club on 31st January 1996 against Coventry City. After difficult initial seasons, Lampard eventually broke into the first team dynamics in the 1997/98 season and became an ever-present for West Ham in the 1998/99 season, helping his team finish in fifth place in the Premier League that season.

21 Oct 2000: Frank Lampard of West Ham is challenged by Silvinho of Arsenal during the West Ham United v Arsenal FA Carling Premiership match at Upton Park, London. Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Chelsea

Despite record-breaking performances and contract renewals until 2005, Frank Lampard left West Ham for Chelsea in June 2001 for a transfer fee of £11 million, due to his uncle and dad’s departure from the club’s executive department. After joining Chelsea, Lampard didn’t take enough time to settle in, as he started delivering performances and goals in the very next season, helping the club win several major trophies, including the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the Carabao Cup. But soon after playing his 100th Champions League match on 2nd April 2014, Frank Lampard was released by Chelsea as a free agent.

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard (L) in action against West Ham United’s Mark Noble during their Barclays Premiership football match at Stamford Bridge in London, on December 14, 2008. AFP PHOTO/Chris Ratcliffe

Manchester City

Reportedly, Frank Lampard was set to sign for New York City FC as a free agent that summer, but controversial deals with Manchester City angered the New York fans with the MLS club NYCFC accused of dishonesty for using the player in their promotional material. Despite the controversies, Lampard made his Manchester City debut on 13th September 2014, and playing through that season, Lampard even made his 600th Premier League appearance, becoming only the second player to do so after Ryan Giggs. He captained in his last match with City on 24th May 2014, and later, made the move to the MLS side NYCFC for one last season of his career before retirement.

New York City FC

Playing for the MLS side in the next season, despite starting a bit late due to injuries, Lampard performed consistently, helping the club secure second place in their Conference League and qualify for the playoffs, while personally becoming the first NYCFC player to score a hattrick in a league match. He left the club when his contract expired at the end of the season and soon, announced his retirement from club football, aiming to secure qualifications for his managerial jobs in the future.

After successful performances at the youth level for the England national team, Lampard earned his first cap for the senior England national team in a 2-1 friendly win against Belgium on 10th October 1999. After being overlooked for the Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup, Lampard got his fair share of chances to participate and performed well in several international tournaments for the team, including the Euro 2004, the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the other qualifying matches.

Despite performing impressively, he was not able to help his country win any major trophy during his career and after his group stage match against Costa Rica in 2014, Lampard announced his retirement from international football on 26th August 2014, shocking fans all around the world as he has been in impressive form, featuring 106 times for the national team.

Frank Lampard | Managerial Career

After nearly one year of his retirement announcement as a player, Lampard was appointed as the manager of the Championship club Derby County on a 3-year contract on 31st May 2018. In just his first season with the club, he guided them to the Championship playoffs, unfortunately losing 2-1 in the final against Aston Villa. Due to his impressive season, talks were being held with the Chelsea bosses over the vacant managerial position at the club after permission from Derby.

Derby County’s English manager Frank Lampard (C) looks on during the English Championship play-off final football match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

During his inaugural season at Chelsea, Lampard’s team gradually found their rhythm and confidence, ultimately securing a 4th place finish in the league. They also advanced to the FA Cup final against Arsenal, showcasing their resilience despite a less than stellar beginning to the season. However, in his second season at the club, Frank Lampard’s tenure as manager at Chelsea came to an end on 25th January 2021. This decision followed a recent dip in form, with only 2 wins in the last 8 Premier League matches, resulting in a drop to ninth place in the league. Reports also indicated that the manager’s departure stemmed from disagreements with the club’s transfer policy and key figures within the organization.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Frank Lampard, Caretaker Manager of Chelsea, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Following his dismissal, Lampard took on the role of manager for Everton on January 31st, 2022. Under his guidance, the team successfully avoided relegation that season. However, in the following season, the team experienced a string of losses in the Premier League, resulting in a drop to 19th place in the league table. As a consequence, Lampard was unfortunately let go on 23rd of January 2023, before completing a full year with the club.

Frank Lampard performed even worse when given another opportunity at Chelsea as a caretaker manager until the end of the 2022–23 season after the dismissal of Graham Potter on 6th April 2023. Chelsea under him produced a record-low tally of points and goals scored by the end of that season, and Lampard was replaced by Mauricio Pocettino before the beginning of the 2023–24 season.

Frank Lampard | Records and Statistics

Frank Lampard’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea FC 648 211 145 West Ham United 179 33 18 Manchester City 38 8 4 New York City FC 31 15 4 England 106 29 12

Frank Lampard | Net Worth

Reportedly, Frank Lampard’s estimated net worth is around $90 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football club manager and football TV pundit for the channel BT Sports. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his playing career.

Frank Lampard | Cars and Tattoos

Frank Lampard has a great eye for cars. He has an impressive collection of luxury and performance vehicles, including brands like Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Audi. It seems that Frank Lampard truly appreciates the excitement that comes with both the elegant design of an Italian sports car and the impressive performance of a German engineering masterpiece.

It’s unclear whether Frank Lampard has any tattoos, as there is no public information on the matter. However, based on the available shirtless photos, it seems that he doesn’t have any. We can’t help but wonder if he has a preference for a tidy appearance or if he might have hidden tattoos. It’s interesting to note that Lampard doesn’t have any tattoos, which is unusual for footballers who often have them.

