Frank Lampard not facing the same criticism as United’s manager faces: ESPN FC Pundits

On Tuesday, ESPN FC’s pundits shared their thoughts on why Frank Lampard is not facing the same criticism as the United manager.

Despite Solskjaer’s recent press conference comments saying Manchester United “are on the right track”, Steve Nicol and the other pundits present did not agree that the United manager has done his job well.

When asked if Lampard and Solskjaer are in the same conversation, pundit Craig Burley just replied “No”, and further explained that Chelsea have had their limitations.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

He said that they lost their best player (Eden Hazard) to Real Madrid in the summer and the manager has been in the job for just six months and is doing well beyond expectations.

While Nicol said that Chelsea were missing a piece of the puzzle – a world-class striker, he also added that he didn’t know how United are going to score against Burnley.

Questioning United’s ability, Nicol was heard saying,

“Where are the chances coming from, who is going to score goals if it’s not [Marcus] Rashford. Its completely a different ball game”.

And to that end, retired Venezuelan footballer turned ESPN FC commentator Alejandro Moreno said, “No they are not in the same category, they are not”, while asked if both the managers have performed equally.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Getty Images)

However, Lampard has been at the helm for just six months and has done a decent job by helping Chelsea stay inside the top four. After being banned from signing players last summer, the manager has helped the youngsters shine and perform well.

Whereas, Solskjaer is in his second season at Old Trafford and is still struggling to make a difference.