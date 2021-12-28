Over the years, there have been many football players worldwide that were passionate about gambling. But because of the laws, they weren’t allowed to bet on anything related to football, so instead, they had to go to casinos in which they spent huge sums of money on conventional casino games. This wasn’t a particularly manageable thing for them, as they are celebrities that are always being followed by media and fans, particularly when appearing in public places like casinos.

For that and many other reasons, the majority of these players have shifted to playing from the safety of their homes (or any other location), which allowed them to experience the thrill of gambling and to get entertained while keeping their privacy. Now, let's see who are the world-class footballers who love to gamble in casinos.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most well-known sportsmen in history, there aren’t many people that have never heard of his name. Cristiano Ronaldo is recognized for his unbelievable football skills, and people that aren’t into football probably saw him in one of many commercials (including poker commercials). But he’s also renowned for his gambling enthusiasm, particularly when it comes to poker in which he is specialized. Everyone knows how strong-minded Ronaldo is on the pitch, and the same applies to gambling. This even enabled him to play against poker professionals and present some poker skills to the whole world.

Neymar

Another celebrity that exceeded football circles, Neymar has many passions other than football, including live streaming video games and gambling. Being among the players with the highest salaries in the world allowed him to play high stake poker games, which is his preferred casino game. But unlike his fellow sportsmen celebrities, he openly speaks about his gambling passion and oftentimes has social media posts about it. In addition to this, he has played in the European Poker Tournament against some of the world’s best poker players.

Gianluigi Buffon

Former Juventus and the national team of Italy goalkeeper, winner of many trophies, and one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of football, Gigi Buffon is another footballer that spends lots of his precious spare time playing poker. He is one of the first players that recognized the potential of online gambling and began playing online himself long before other players. He became recognized by the PokerStars marketing team, became the ambassador of PokerStars and he was a star of many poker adverts as well.

Gerard Pique

Perhaps he was never recognized like his fellow Barcelona players, but he is unquestionably one of the players that left a huge impact on Barcelona’s history. Gerard Pique enjoys poker, mainly playing at online gambling sites. He even hosted the European Tour Poker back in 2019 in which he participated with his (then) teammate Arturo Vidal. It was a high-stake tournament that lasted for one day, and in the end, Pique finished in second place, winning over $300000! Moreover, he has also played in the World Series of Poker, but without success.

James Maddison

The least well-known player on this list, this Leicester city and the national team of England player, enjoys hitting the casinos from time to time. Fans have noticed him many times in local casinos in Leicester, but apparently, he plays very responsively and has never made any trouble. Seems like he doesn’t mind playing in public, unlike other players who prefer gambling online.