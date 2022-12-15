Football/Soccer Players Who Like Crypto

There are several justifications for cryptocurrency investment. Others invest because of the buzz, while others do so because they have heard about it. After all, they see its potential, while others invest to profit from it.

The adoption of these virtual currencies in everyday life is something that many people are considering. Others are researching crypto bookies to get started with crypto betting.

Sports celebrities are also among the most well-liked people in the world. It should come as no surprise that such individuals would be interested in this idea.

Here are some of the best soccer players that are using cryptocurrencies as investments:

Lionel Messi

The Argentinian plays soccer well. He invests in cryptocurrencies as well. For the thirteenth time in a straight, they included the Argentinian football player on the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid sportsmen in January 2021.

In 2018, Lionel Messi agreed to support Sirin Labs, a cryptocurrency venture. The blockchain-powered smartphone manufacturer has spent more than two years developing the new product. The business said that Lionel Messi had been appointed as its ambassador.

The former Barcelona star was chosen to represent the company’s worldwide brand. He was also a part of its advertising initiatives. The announcement followed the release of Sirin Labs’ newest smartphone, the FINNEY. It has an open-source operating system and a secure enclave to keep cryptocurrency holdings.

Kylian Mbappe

A player receives the ball after scoring a goal. Others get their bitcoin after they win a million dollars. When French soccer player Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on March 10, that is precisely what happened to him.

The 21-year-old striker got his Kineticcoachcoin (KKC), an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency created by Kinetic Capital and its collaborator Gravitas Limited. For the PSG squad, Kylian Mbappe plays professional soccer.

He is regarded as one of the most well-known athletes in the world and is talented. One of the first athletes to engage in cryptocurrencies is him.

Neymar

A renowned athlete across the world, Neymar, is a Brazilian soccer player. He earns more than $50 million annually and is the third-most-paid athlete in the world. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has had a big influence on the team’s performance.

His popularity among PSG supporters increased swiftly, and his use of social media to build his brand has been beneficial.

Due to his widespread appeal, Neymar can aid in promoting whatever he wants. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are examples of this.

By supporting cryptocurrencies in postings and videos on social media, he has already shown an interest in them. He even invested the exchange business Bitstamp last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese striker, who has made over $1 billion in his career, is among the highest-paid sportsmen in the world. This is based solely on the $35 million in sports sponsorship revenue. Cristiano Ronaldo, a football player, invested in the blockchain business Stryking Entertainment.

Ronaldo, a Manchester United Football Club player, served as the spokesperson for Football-Stars, a forthcoming cryptocurrency-based platform by Stryking. Fans may purchase virtual goods from the site, including autographed jerseys and match tickets.

Stryking collaborates with the football star to expand the platform’s worldwide fan base. Additionally, it will get them access to exclusive material regarding Ronaldo’s life and career.

Ronaldo invests in MC10 as well, and he advertises the cryptocurrency company’s goods on his social media pages and in other ways.

Ronaldo will earn shares in MC10 as part of his new contract with the business as payment for his efforts in promoting the product.

Final Conclusion

The best way to encourage more people to join the bitcoin bandwagon is to engage everyone. Get all of your favorite soccer players involved to start.

The number of interested parties will increase with all of them engaged. You’ll be pleased you did it when you see the rise in interest in cryptocurrencies daily.