Five Soccer Games To Stream In April 2022

As always, April is a crucial month for title battles in Europe’s top-five leagues and of course the Champions League glory hunters.

Let’s take a look at the five best games to watch via soccer streams this month.

Manchester City vs Liverpool – Premier League, 10/04/2022

Liverpool worked their socks off to whittle down a 14-point deficit on reigning Premier League champions Man City to a single point ahead of their heavyweight clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

In his recent interview with SportBible, Guardiola admitted the Cityzens’ previous mammoth lead on the Reds was ‘fake,’ labelling Jurgen Klopp’s side as the ‘incredible opponent.’

With all to play for at the Etihad, Man City will fall back on their four-game unbeaten H2H run against the Merseyside powerhouse in Premier League action (W2, D2).

On the other hand, Liverpool will have to defy their embarrassing 12-game top-flight form in Manchester (W1, D4, L7) if they were to bolster their hopes of winning a second league title in three years.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City – Champions League, 13/04/2022

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half winner fired Manchester City to a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final tie.

Diego Simeone’s side failed to attempt a single shot on goal in midweek, yet the Cityzens would be foolish to take anything for granted at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After suffering an epic heartache in last season’s all-Premier League final against Chelsea, Man City will be keen to do one better this term and win their first-ever Champions League crown.

Pep Guardiola’s men have put one foot in the semi-finals after delivering the goods at the Etihad and will back themselves to capitalise on their stellar first-leg display.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid – La Liga, 17/04/2022

Real Madrid are well on course to dethrone Atletico Madrid this season as they head into the final eight rounds of La Liga fixtures holding a 12-point lead on second-placed Barcelona.

The Blaugrana handed Los Merengues’ pursuit of a record-extending 35th La Liga crown a boost by beating Sevilla 1-0 at home last time out.

After giving the impression of being genuine title contenders for the majority of the season, Julen Lopetegui’s team have collapsed at a crucial point and are currently winless in four league matches.

Although Sevilla would hardly return to contention for the title with a win over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they could do Barca’s faint hopes of landing the trophy a favour by ending a two-game losing H2H run at Pizjuan.

Napoli vs Roma – Serie A, 18/04/2022

It has been a while since Napoli came this close to winning the Serie A title as one point separate Victor Osimhen and co from table-toppers AC Milan.

Desperate to lift their first Scudetto since the glory days of Diego Armando Maradona, the Partenopei will enter the business end of the season with an unparalleled desire for success.

One of the teams that could throw a spanner in Luciano Spalletti’s bid to win his first Serie A trophy as a manager could be Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The Giallorossi are in their richest vein of form of the season so far, and while Champions League qualification looks unlikely, they could return to the Europa League group stages next season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Premier League, 23/04/2022

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are embroiled in a fierce battle for a fourth-place finish, with the former two set to lock horns at the Emirates Stadium later this month.

Arsenal and Man United lag three points behind the fourth-placed Spurs, although a game in hand gives the Gunners plenty to look forward to in the remainder of the season.

Much could change between now and April 23, but the upcoming showdown in the nation’s capital could prove decisive for both sides’ hopes of securing Champions League action for next season.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in better shape right now, but Ralf Rangnick boasts one of the most intimidating rosters in England’s top-flight, which could make the difference in these high-profile fixtures.