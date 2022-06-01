Finn Russell– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Finn Russell is a Scottish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Finn Russell, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Finn Russell Facts

Birth Place Bridge of Allan, Scotland Father’s Name Keith Russell Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 8,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 23 September 1992



School Wallace High School Nationality Scottish Girlfriend Emma Canning Children No Children Social Media Instagram

Finn Russell’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Russell has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $800,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Finn Russell Career

Finn started playing Rugby at Wallace High School in Stirling and then went on to play at Stirling County in 2011. However, he received a significant break from New Zealand’s Lincoln University, spending 15 weeks on New Zealand’s South Island playing for local clubs.

Finn Russell played for Glasgow Warriors (The Herald)

He returned to Glasgow for the 2013/14 season. During the 2013-14 Pro 12 season, Russell made his first start at the club, starting at Inside Centre against the Newport Gwent Dragons at Scotstoun Stadium on 22 November 2013. After that, he was given a full-time contract with the club. Russell helped the Glasgow Warriors to win the Pro 12 title triumph in 2014-15.

On 29 November 2017, he was named in the Racing 92 squad 2017 and left his previous club Glasgow Warriors. He earned his first senior national team call-up during Scotland’s summer 2014 tour of North America. He also played in the Rugby World Cup 2015 and made his opening debut against Japan.

Russell soon became a regular in the Scotland squad. He established himself as Scotland’s first choice Number 10 during the 2015 Six Nations Championship. He also played in all five of Scotland’s 2018 Six Nations Championships. During a match against England, he showed a skill described by many pundits as one of the greatest.

Finn Russell is a former Scotland Rugby Player (Euro Sport)

After an impressive man of the match performance for Scotland against Australia in Sydney, Russell was called up to the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. In 2018 Finn was capped with the Barbarians against England during the mid-year rugby tests, where he scored 19 points.

Finn Russell Family and Personal Life

Finn was born on 23 September 1992 in Bridge of Allan, Scotland, to a sporting family. His father, Keith Russell, worked in sports administration, including as Director of Domestic Rugby for the Scottish Rugby Union. His grandparents were international badminton players. His uncle and great-grandfather played Cricket for Scotland. His brothers are also noted as rugby players.

Finn’s parents are all related to a Sports fraternity someway or the other (The Scotsman)

After secondary school, he worked for three years as a stonemason; he talked about it in an interview with Newport:

“On rainy days it could be pretty miserable. . . . It could be challenging, but I enjoyed it. I’d be making window sills, door frames, fireplaces – even building walls.”

Russell is nicknamed “White Chocolate” teammate Simon Zebo.

Finn Russell’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Finn has a long-time girlfriend named Emma Canning. They have been together since 2017. However, they haven’t gotten married yet, and neither have any children together.

Emma Canning is known for being the girlfriend of Finn Russel (Instagram)

Emma is a very private person, so not much information is disclosed about her. However, she has been an excellent support for Finn over the years and is going strong as a couple.

FAQs about Finn Russell

What is Finn Russell’s net worth? Finn Russell has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Finn Russell? Finn is 29 years old Which club did Finn make his debut in? Finn made his debut for Glasgow Warriors. Who is Finn Russell married to? Finn Russel is not married yet. Does Finn have any children? No

