FIFA World Cup Bookies Favourites and Underdogs

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and as always, there are a few teams that bookies and pundits alike deem as favourites to take home the trophy.

The usual suspects, such as Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain, are all up at the top of the list, but some dark horses could make a run.

In this article, we will look at some of the favourites and underdogs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and see if they have what it takes to make it to the final.

How have bookies’ favourites and underdogs performed in previous FIFA World Cups?

There is no clear trend regarding how bookies’ favourites and underdogs have performed in previous FIFA World Cups. In some cases, the favorites have won the tournament (e.g. Brazil in 1994 and 2002), while in other cases, the underdogs have come out on top (e.g. Italy in 2006).



That being said, a few general trends can be observed. For one, bookies’ favourites sourced from Betinireland.ie tend to do better in the group stage than underdogs. This is likely because the favourites are usually stronger teams overall and, thus, have an easier time winning their group.



However, once the knockout stage begins, anything can happen. In the knockout stage, an underdog team will often defeat a favourite team (as we saw with Italy in 2006).

What factors do bookies consider when setting odds for the FIFA World Cup?

There are several factors that bookies will consider when setting odds for the FIFA World Cup. One of the main factors is the form of the teams involved. This means looking at how each team has performed in recent matches and how they have fared against each other.

Another key factor is the strength of each team’s squad. This includes considering injuries and suspensions and looking at which players are likely to start for each team. Other factors that bookies will consider include home advantage and weather conditions.

Why do the bookies consider some teams as favourites and others as underdogs?

There are a few reasons why bookies may consider some teams as favourites and others as underdogs. One reason could be the team’s recent performance. If a team has been playing well and winning games, they are more likely to be considered a favourite. Another reason could be the team’s overall record. A team with a history of winning is also more likely to be considered a favorite. Finally, the bookies may also take into account the strength of each team’s opponent. A team playing against a weaker opponent is more likely to be considered a favorite.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, many people are wondering which team will come out on top.