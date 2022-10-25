Features of 1xBet Bangladesh website

About 1xBet

1xBet has earned the trust of players due to its honesty and responsibility. The company provides services in over 134 countries and is also available in Bangladesh. Every player, irrespective of the region, will feel comfortable thanks to the pleasant interface and the wide range of languages available.

Among the available translations, one can find languages like Bengali, Hindi, English, and many more. For the players’ convenience, 1xBet uses the most popular payment methods that accept different currencies, including the local currency (BDT).

1xBet has been in business since 2007, which guarantees you high-quality services. Here you’ll find a wide range of sports and cyber sports betting, and in the online casino section, you’ll find games from the best software providers.

Every new player gets a nice welcome bonus, allowing you to dive into the gambling world and taste a new and enjoyable experience. By starting a partnership with 1xBet, players from Bangladesh can count on the following benefits:

Easy registration;

Quick identity verification for new players;

Security of the data provided;

Welcome bonus;

Wide selection of sports events;

Unique online casino;

Instant payment of winnings;

Real-time event statistics;

Live streaming and much more.

To get acquainted with all the functionality of the platform, we recommend that you go to the official website of 1xBet BD and read the necessary information. Using our link, you will get an advantage over other players, allowing you to multiply your money.

1xBet registration Bangladesh

Every player can start playing for real money by registering a gaming account. There are several registration methods available to you: by phone, through email, through social networks, and the 1-click method.

The 1-click registration method will allow you to not use your details and start playing quickly. You must be 18+ years old to start using the 1xBet platform.

In some regions the age varies, you can find out the exact age of the majority in the responsible gaming section or ask the support team. To register you need to:

Go to the official 1xBet website using our link; Click on the “Sign up” button; Choose the most convenient way to register; Enter your details; Enter promo code and choose welcome bonus; Read and agree with our rules; Complete registration.

After completing the registration, every player must undergo an identity check. You can find the required information in the KYC verification section of your player profile.

After providing the required photos, your details will be checked against various sources for irregularities and inconsistencies with 1xBet’s rules. Once your details have been verified, you will be notified and can use all the company’s services.

Is 1xBet legal in Bangladesh?

Despite the strict laws in Bangladesh, every player can have peace of mind, now we will explain to you why. All the laws in place in Bangladesh apply to offline activities, which is what real life is all about.

Since all services of 1xBet in Bangladesh are exclusively online, you will not break any laws by playing on the platform. Moreover, every service offered to players on the official website goes through many checks and certifications before its official release.

The company has a special gaming license Curaçao 1668/JAZ, which allows all services.

1xBet Bangladesh promo code

For a successful and enjoyable start, we offer all our readers a nice bonus that you can take advantage of when you play at the online casino or sports betting platform 1xBet. Everyone can get a +100% bonus on their first deposit of up to 20,000 BDT.

Please note that the bonus is only available for one player and only on the first deposit. Think beforehand about how much bonus you would like to get, and only then use it. To take advantage of the 1xBet bonus, you must:

Go to the official website via our link; Go through the registration process as described above; Log in to your player profile; Deposit the player’s account in any way that is convenient for you; The money will be credited to your bonus account automatically.

You can use the bonus either for betting on sports and cyber sports or for playing at an online casino. Make sure you think about what you need the bonus for and only then make your choice.

The bonus has its conditions that must be met to get the reward.

Sports betting at 1xBet Bangladesh

For every new customer who creates a gaming account on the 1xBet platform, a whole new list of sports disciplines opens up. You can bet on international and local championships, which are available at the best odds.

Making quick bets will not let you miss out on the best conditions and will allow you to multiply your capital quickly. Depending on the season, you will be able to watch more than 30 different sports disciplines.

Each player can place single, parlay, or quick bets. Each bet has its particularities, which you will get to know just by playing 1xBet. You will be able to watch sports such as:

Volleyball

Basketball

Handball

Golf

Cricket

Field hockey

American Football

Baseball

Water polo

Boxing

UFC

Horse racing

Darts

Tennis

Table tennis and more.

To increase players’ profits, 1xBet offers an extensive bonus program that allows you to use a variety of odds and promotions to increase your capital. Check the promotions section regularly so you don’t miss out on great deals.