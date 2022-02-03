FC Canada match announcements

Canada scored points in both games on a double play day and topped the table for North, Central American, and Caribbean zone qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The combination of results ensures a very tight table situation. The first and fourth places are separated by just two points, so tension is inevitable going forward in the tournament.

Canada’s new leaders

Things couldn’t be better for the Canadians. With their outstanding home strength, they have moved ahead at the table. FIFA’s official website summed up the highlights of the day of dual matches

November 12 – Canada 1:0 Costa Rica;

November 16 – Canada 2:1 Mexico.

The athletes beat Costa Rica by a narrow margin, followed by the previous leader, Mexico. El Tri’s loss to the USA gave the Canadians a 16-point lead.

The Maple Leaf team have a number of qualities that largely determine their success, such as

speed;

ball-handling;

solid defense.

Mexico empty-handed

El Tri survived one of the toughest situations in World Cup qualifying with away games in the USA and Canada. Luck was not on the side of the Mexicans, who lost in both games. They led the table without losses so far but could do nothing against the pressure from the Stars and Stripes.

In Canada, the weather conditions and the Canadians’ efficiency in resting the ball were decisive. But although the Mexicans conceded this time, they were just one point behind second-placed USA and two points behind third-placed Canada.

Honduras’ catch-up race is worth the gold

The Ticos lost the first game of this playing window in Canada, so the second game against Honduras was of particular importance. Most of the game was a draw after Oscar Duarte gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute and Romel Quioto equalized for Catrachos in the 35th minute.

However, in the fourth minute of added time, Jerson Torres scored his first goal of the Costa Rican qualifier, earning his team three valuable points that cut the gap to the leaders.

