Famous Football Players’ Gambling Stories

Football and gambling have had a long-standing relationship, and many famous football players have been known to engage in the practice.

Whether it’s playing at the top mobile casinos or hitting the jackpot at a brick-and-mortar establishment, the allure of gambling is hard to resist for some of the biggest names in the sport.

In this article, we take a look at some of the most notorious tales of footballers and their gambling habits, from the superstars who have had problems with addiction to the ones who have hit the jackpot at the top mobile casino.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and England national team soccer player, has had a well-documented history of gambling. In 2018, he was given a two-year ban from driving and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

In court, it was revealed that he had spent £500,000 ($660,000) at a casino in the months leading up to the incident.

According to the reports, Rooney had been a regular at the casino, often visiting several times a week and spending large amounts of money on slot machines and table games. He also admitted to having problems with gambling in the past and sought help to overcome it.

This incident sparked a public conversation about the dangers of gambling addiction and the importance of seeking help if a problem arises.

It’s worth noting that despite his gambling problem, Rooney is considered one of the best English player in the history of football.

He has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Young Player of the Year. However, this incident serves as a reminder that even the most successful people can fall prey to addiction and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Joey Barton

Joey Barton, a former English footballer who played for clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Queens Park Rangers, has a gambling history too.

In 2016, Barton was banned from football for 18 months by the Football Association (FA) for breaking rules on betting. He placed over 1,200 bets on football matches over a ten-year period, including on games that he was involved in.

Barton has also been open about his struggles with addiction and has spoken publicly about its negative impact on his life and career.

In interviews, he has discussed how he began to gamble as a way to cope with the stress of being a professional footballer, but how it quickly spiraled out of control. He has also spoken about how he sought help to overcome his addiction and how he hopes to use his experiences to raise awareness about the dangers of gambling addiction.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best football players in the world, has had a relatively low profile when it comes to gambling. While there are no known reports of him having a gambling addiction or any major incidents related to gambling.

However, it’s reported that he occasionally visits casinos, but it’s not a regular habit or something that has affected his career or personal life.

It’s worth noting that Ronaldo is a well-known philanthropist, and has used his fame and fortune to support various charitable causes. He has also been a brand ambassador for several companies, including sports betting and gambling companies, which is a common practice among professional athletes.

Neymar

Neymar, a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team, has had a few incidents related to gambling. He is known to enjoy playing poker and has been spotted at several high-stakes poker tournaments.

In 2016, Neymar was fined by the Brazilian tax authorities for failing to disclose income related to his participation in a poker tournament in which he won over $200,000.

Neymar has also been seen visiting casinos, but it’s not a regular habit or something that has affected his career or personal life.

It’s important to note that, like many professional athletes, Neymar is a public figure and the media and the public scrutinize his every move. In general, he is known to lead a lavish lifestyle, and his gambling activities are just one aspect of it.

Conclusion

Gambling and football have had a long-standing relationship and many famous football players have been known to engage in the practice.

From Wayne Rooney’s high-spending habits to Joey Barton’s struggles with addiction and Neymar’s legal issues with tax authorities, these stories serve as a reminder that gambling, like many things in life, should be done responsibly. It’s important for individuals to seek help if they have a gambling problem and to be aware of the legal and tax implications of gambling.

These stories also serve as a reminder that even the most successful and famous people are not immune to addiction and the importance of seeking help when needed