Faf de Klerk – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Faf de Klerk is a South African professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Faf de Klerk, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Faf de Klerk Facts

Birth Place Nelspruit, South Africa Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 19 October 1991



School Hoerskool Waterkloof Nationality South African Wife Mine Van Niekerk Children No Social Media Instagram

Faf de Klerk Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Faf de Klerk has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Faf de Klerk Career

Francois de Klerk is a professional Rugby union player who plays for English Premiership club Sale Sharks and the South African national team as a scrum-half.

Faf De Klerk is one of the most promising players for the Springboks (Planet Rugby)

De Klerk was included in the Lions squad for the 2014 Super Rugby season and made his debut in a 21-20 over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. He later joined the Golden Lions Currie Cup team for the 2016 season.

He joined English Premiership side Sale Sharks on a three-year contract. In December 2018 the club announced that De Klerk signed a contract extension until 2023. He departed from the club at the end of the 2021-22 season to join Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan Rugby League One.

De Klerk’s Super Rugby form rewarded him a place in South Africa’s 31-man squad for their 2016 three-test match series against Ireland. He made his test debut as the starting scrum-half in the opening test at Newlands Stadium.

Faf de Klerk is a World Cup winner (Standard)

He was an important member of South Africa’s victorious 2019 Rugby Championship campaign and was selected for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In their 20 October quarter-final match against Japan, he was named Player of the Match. He was a key player for South Africa’s World Cup victory, being named as the starting scrum-half in two of their pool matches, as well as all their playoff games.

Faf de Klerk Family and Personal Life

Faf de Klerk was born on 19 October 1991 in Nelspruit, South Africa. There is not much information disclosed about his parents. However, he has a sibling.

There is not much information regarding his academic career. However, he is a dog who loves and loves playing video games as well. He is quite active on social media platforms and has around 296k followers on Instagram.

Faf de Klerk Relationship and Girlfriend

Faf is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Mine Van Niekerk. He met Niekerk around 2015 however their relationship was full of ups and downs mainly due to the long distance. Mine invited Faf to a wedding, and they even danced together as well. However, it all ended well as they got engaged.

Faf is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Mine Van Niekerk (Instagram)

Mine went to Eunice High School and later went to New York University where she pursued her study to become a Pharmacist. Currently, she is working as a Pharmacist just like her father Potmasburg. She has been tremendous support for Faf as she has been seen supporting her in the stands.

FAQs about Faf de Klerk

What is Faf De Klerk’s net worth? Faf de Klerk has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Faf De Klerk? Faf is 30 years old Which club did Faf de Klerk make his debut in? Faf made his debut for Golden Lions Who is Faf De Klerk married to? Faf De Klerk is engaged to Mine Van Niekerk Does Faf have any children? No

