Natalie Delph is famous for being the wife of Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Natalie Delph is the gorgeous English beauty who fell in love with English footballer Fabian Delph. Despite leading a luxurious life, Natalie has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information.

After providing some top-class services under Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph switched to Everton in 2019. Since then the Englishman has struggled a lot due to injuries. However, he had the support of his lovely wife which made his life a lot easier. Now let’s find out more about his love life.

Natalie Delph Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 31, 1990 Place of Birth Manchester Nationality English Residency England Partner Fabian Delph Job Housewife Instagram @natalie.delph Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Natalie Delph Childhood and Family

Natalie was born on March 31, 1990, in Manchester. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

Natalie was born in Manchester. (Credit: wikibiography.in)

We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.

We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Fabian Delph.

Natalie Delph Education

Natalie completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education and what her major was.

Natalie Delph career

Natalie’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Natalie has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Fabian from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.

Natalie is a supportive wife. (Credit: BackGrid)

Natalie Delph Net Worth

Natalie’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Natalie’s husband Fabian accumulates a significant amount of money through his contract with Everton, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph relationship

Fabian Delph met his wife in 2013. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English midfielder already was a part of the Aston Villa first team at that time.

Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Natalie. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Fabian is the lucky person from that perspective.

Fabian Delph met his wife in 2013. (Credit: wikibiography.in)

The duo got married months after they started dating each other, as they were smart enough to understand the commitment and trust between them.

Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph Children

The couple has three daughters together. The first one came to earth in the same year the duo met. Natalie gave birth to their second daughter, Aleya two years later and their third daughter was born after the 2018 world cup.

Fabian Delph with his daughter. (Credit: FABwags.com)

Natalie Delph Social media

Natalie doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.

FAQs about Natalie Delph

When did Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph get married? They got married in 2013. What is Natalie Delph doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Natalie Delph? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Natalie Delph? She is English. What is Natalie Delph’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.