Where are they now: Every South American striker Roman Abramovich signed for Chelsea

Every South American striker Roman Abramovich signed for Chelsea: All you should know about the Russian Oligarch’s signings from the continent.

It was instant success when Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. The Russian Oligarch’s arrival saw the Blues win the title in the 2004/05 season. And boy was he ready to splurge.

The former owner of the West London club was liked by managers, fans and players alike. Under his ownership, Chelsea won a boatload of trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles. While a large chunk of his signings were successful, there were some questionable ones. While he did bring in talented strikers occasionally from South America, from time to time, throughout the course of his reign, they were all mostly a bust.

Here is a look at the South American strikers signed by Chelsea under Roman Abramovich and where they are now:

Hernan Crespo

Hernan Crespo was in his prime when he joined Chelsea. The Argentine striker had just turned 28 when Chelsea bought him for almost 17 million EURO. Although he was never talismanic during his time at the West London club, his numbers were decent. In the 73 league appearances he made, Crespo scored 25 goals.

Hernan Crespo (via TransferMarkt)

Quite astonishing to say that Crespo spent his five years at Chelsea out on loan to the two Milan clubs (AC Milan – 2004/05, Inter Milan 2006-2008). He eventually joined Inter Milan in 2008, and then went to Genoa in 2009 before ending his career at Parma in 2012. Crespo was most recently the HC of Al Ain.

Claudio Pizarro

Claudio Pizarro (via TransferMarkt)

Another goal-scoring machine from South America signed by Chelsea. The Peruvian, then aged 28, arrived at the West London club in 2007, from Bayern Munich. In his two years at Chelsea, Pizarro made 21 appearances and scored just 2 goals. He was also out on loan to Werder Bremen for the 2008/09 season. Pizarro eventually joined Werder Bremen in 2009, and was a part of the club until 2012.

He once again returned to Bayern Munich in 2012, playing for the German giants until 2015. Pizarro made another shock return to Werder Bremen for two years until 2017. It’s not over yet, after a year with FC Koln until 2018, Pizarro joined Werder Bremen yet again, for two more years, before hanging up his boots in 2020.

Franco Di Santo

Franco Di Santo was just 18 years old when he joined Chelsea. He was also a part of their reserve team in the 2007/08 season. However, the Argentine never really got chances at Chelsea. In his two years at the club, he made just 8 league appearances, while also going on loan to Blackburn Rovers in the 2009/10 season.

It was at Wigan Athletic, Di Santo rose to prominence. After three years there, Werder Bremen for two years. In 2015, he joined Schalke 04, and was a part of the German club for 4 years. Since then he has played for 7 clubs, with the most recent being Independiente Rivadavia, where he currently plays.

Radamel Falcao

The legendary Colombian had two bizarre stints with two English Premier League giants. 2014-15 for Manchester United, and then 2015-16 for Chelsea, both on loan from AS Monaco. While it was at Monaco that Falcao was looked up to by the footballing world, he was a flop for both the EPL clubs. In 10 league appearances for Chelsea, Falcao scored a solitary goal. He now plays Millonarios in Colombia.

Alexandre Pato

Another random Chelsea signing. Pato arrived at Chelsea in January 2016. During his half-season loan spell, Pato made just two appearances, scored a goal (through a penalty), and went back to Corinthians (from where he came). However, the same year, Pato left Corinthians to join Villarreal. He last played for Sao Paulo FC, and is currently without a club.

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain’s half-season loan stint with Chelsea wasn’t bad. He made 14 appearances, and scored five goals for them (2018-19 season). The Argentine then went back to Juventus (where he came from). After playing for Inter Miami until the end of the 2022 MLS season, Higuain announced his retirement from professional football.