Everton tracking Gabriel Barbosa – has Benitez identified the right player?

Gabriel Barbosa has caught the attention of Rafael Benitez

Journalist Ekrem Konur (h/t Liverpool Echo) mentions that Everton manager, Rafael Benitez, is keeping a track of Flamengo striker, Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian side paid £14.8m to sign him from Inter Milan last year. But the 24-year-old centre-forward is now on the Toffees’ radar over a potential move in the near future.

Affectionately known as ‘Gabigol’, Barbosa started his career at Santos before a move to Nerazzurri in 2016. It didn’t really work out for him there, as three loan spells followed soon after his move to Italy. He played for SL Benfica, Santos, and Flamengo on a temporary basis during that time, before Mengao signed him on a permanent basis. If you are one those tipsters who would like to take a punt on this move, your should not hold it. With several betting options available in the market along with a few tennis betting options as well, take a punt on this move.

Everton could use Gabigol

Everton already have the highly-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin in their ranks. The 24-year-old striker has impressed in the last two seasons for the Toffees, where he has become their main man. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he bagged 21 goals in all competitions. There is little doubt that Benitez would want to keep him as his team’s No. 9 this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can do with some competition for starting places at Everton. (imago Images)

Richarlison, on the other hand, has seen himself become a reliable centre-forward as well. But the Brazilian international started out mainly as a winger at Goodison Park, and Benitez could use his services out wide this season due to the lack of top wingers at the club. In the event of that, Everton would need another proven goal-getter to battle with Calvert-Lewin for starts.

Apart from competition for starting places, it is advised for top teams to have ample quality on their bench for squad rotation. In case of an injury to their main strikers, the club wouldn’t want their team to suffer too much and for that, having someone like Gabriel Barbosa would undeniably be a boon for them now, as well as in the future.

Gabriel Barbosa would add depth to Everton’s attack

Liverpool Echo state that ‘wantaway’ striker Moise Kean wants a return to PSG this summer, the club where he spent the last campaign on loan. Apart from the 21-year-old Italian forward, Cenk Tosun is believed to be out of Benitez’s plans this season. The 30-year-old has failed to impress the Toffees, leading them to loan him out to Crystal Palace and Besiktas since the start of 2020.

Everton transfer target and Flamengo striker, Gabriel Barbosa, celebrates the second goal of his team during the Brazilian Supercopa final between Flamengo and Athletico PR. (Getty Images)

That would make Everton fans insecure regarding their striking options under Benitez, which is something Gabigol can fix to some extent. The 24-year-old still has time to become an even better player, and his 68 goals and 18 assists in 96 games for Flamengo during his time in Brazil shows that he has been producing the goods recently.

38 games. 30 goals.



Gabriel Barbosa has lived up to his nickname for Flamengo this season.



Gabigol is a Copa Libertadores champion. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Dp5EyCVjrO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 23, 2019

Adding another top striker would also hand Benitez the freedom to field a team with two centre-forwards, even though there are no indications as of now regarding such plans for him at Everton. Gabigol also linked with Richarlison for Brazil’s amazing Copa America run this summer, where they reached the final, and reuniting them at Everton would surely be a wise move from Benitz for the club.