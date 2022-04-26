Everton Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Everton F.C was one of the oldest clubs in the World. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Rangers F.C

The People’s Club is one of the veteran clubs in the World and comes in the top 15 most valuable teams. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Everton.

Current Everton Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Everton was the founder member of the Football League in 1888 and has competed in the top division for a record 118 seasons. They are the second-longest continuous serving club in English top-flight football and rank third in the all-time points rankings. They won their first League Championship back in the 1890-91 season. After that, they won two league championships, one F.A. Cup and the 1985 European Winners Cup.

Everton Players Wages 2022 (BesthqWallpapers)

The Club was founded as St. Domingo’s F.C. in 1878 so that members of the congregation of St. Domingo Methodist New Connexion Chapel in Breckfield Road North. Everton F.C is a limited company with the board of directors holding a majority of the shares. The Club agreed to an extended team loan of £30 million with Bear Stearns and Prudential plc in 2002 for 25 years. Goodison Park is secured as collateral. However, on February 27 2016, it was announced that Farhad Moshiri would buy a 49.9% stake in the Club. In 2018 Farhad bought all of Jon Woods’s shares and took his ownership to 58.8%, now his shares to 68.6%.

Everton’s highest-paid player

Yerry Mina is the highest-paid player for Everton, with a yearly salary of £6,240,000 and a weekly wage of £120,000. The Colombian International signed with Everton in a deal worth €30 million on August 8, 2018.

Yerry Mina is the highest-paid player for Everton (Premier League)

He scored his first goal for Everton in a 5-1 away win against Burnley. Mina shares the record for most goals in a single World Cup by a defender at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Everton Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Yerry Mina D 27 2024 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Wasserman Andre Gomes M 28 2024 £ 58,35,000 £ 1,12,212 Wasserman Jordan Pickford GK 28 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 ICM Stellar Sports Richarlison de Andrade F 24 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 CAA Base Ltd Ben Godfrey D 24 2025 £ 40,00,000 £ 76,923 New Era Global Sports Abdoulaye Doucouré M 29 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 – Seamus Coleman D 33 2023 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 – Allan Loureiro M 31 2023 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 – Jean-Philippe Gbamin M 26 2024 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Bernard Collignon Michael Keane D 29 2025 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 New Era Global Sports Niels Nkounkou D 21 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Sport Profile Moise Kean F 22 2024 £ 27,65,000 £ 53,173 Mino Raiola Alex Iwobi F 25 2024 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Elite Project Group Ltd Tom Davies M 23 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 – Mason Holgate D 25 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 New Era Global Sports Dominic Calvert-Lewin F 25 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 11 Wins Anthony Gordon F 21 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Unique Sports Group Joao Virginia GK 22 2024 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Wasserman Dele Alli M 26 2024 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 CAA Base Ltd Asmir Begovic GK 34 2023 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 Wasserman Jarrad Branthwaite D 19 2026 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 – Nathan Broadhead F 24 2023 £ 1,50,800 £ 2,900

Demarai Gray M 25 2025 £ 21,84,000 £ 42,000

Nathangelo Markelo D 23 2023 – – – Vitaliy Mykolenko D 22 2026 – – Pro Star Nathan Patterson D 20 2027 – – – Salomon Rondon F 32 2024 £ 22,36,000 £ 43,000 JM10 Sport Andros Townsend M 30 2023 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 Unique Sports Group

Everton loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Jean-Philippe Gbamin M 26 2024 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Bernard Collignon Niels Nkounkou D 21 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Sport Profile Moise Kean F 22 2024 £ 27,65,000 £ 53,173 Mino Raiola Joao Virginia GK 22 2024 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Wasserman Anwar El Ghazi M 25 2023 £ 19,76,000 £ 38,000 Gestifute Donny van de Beek M 24 2025 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 HCM Sports Management

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Everton

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Everton’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Everton?

As of 2022, Yerry Mina is the highest-paid player at Everton with a weekly wage of £120,000.

2. What is the total team value of Everton?

According to Forbes, the total team value of Everton is around $658 Million as of April 2021.

3. How much does Everton spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Everton is spending close to £56 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Everton in their history?

Dixie Dean is the all-time top goalscorer with 383 goals.

Dixie Dean (Liverpool Echo)

5. How much does David Moyes earn in a year?

David Moyes has a £5 million a year contract at Everton F.C.

