Ethan Shea Horvath is an American professional soccer player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Luton Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest, and the United States national team in this article, we will about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, and more.

Ethan Shea Horvath is a talented American soccer player born on June 9, 1995. He is primarily known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills and has made a name for himself in the world of soccer. Currently, Horvath plays as a goalkeeper for the EFL Championship club Luton Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest.

He has also represented the United States national team on several occasions, showcasing his abilities on the international stage. Horvath’s career has seen him play for various teams, including Molde FK and Club Brugge, where he won the Belgian Cup in 2018. With his natural talent and dedication to the sport, Horvath is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in American soccer today.

Ethan Horvath of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on March 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ethan Horvath Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Highlands Ranch, Colorado, U.S. Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Gemini Net Worth $1 million Age 27 Birthday June 9, 1995 Nationality American Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Molde FK, Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest Achievements 1X Norwegian Premier League

1X Norwegian Football Cup

1X Belgian Pro League

1X Belgian Super Cup

1X EFL Championship play-offs

1X CONCACAF Under-20 Championship (bronze)

1X CONCACAF Nations League Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Ethan Horvath Net Worth and Salary

Ethan Horvath, the talented American soccer player, has accumulated a net worth of approximately $1 million. He has earned his wealth primarily through his successful soccer career, which began in 2013 when he signed with Real Colorado in the United States. Since then, he has played for several elite clubs such as Club Brugge, where he won the Belgian Cup in 2018, and currently, Nottingham Forest, where he serves as the goalkeeper.

Ethan Horvath Club Career

Ethan Horvath is a professional football goalkeeper who began his career with Tippeligaen club Molde in Norway in 2013. He made his professional debut in May 2015, and after Ørjan Nyland was sold to Ingolstadt 04 in July 2015, Horvath became Molde’s starting goalkeeper at the age of 20. Horvath helped Molde concede only 31 goals during the 2015 Tippeligaen season, the second-best in the league, and led them to a first-place finish in Europa League Group A with successful fixtures against Ajax, Celtic, and Fenerbahçe.

In January 2017, Horvath signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Belgium’s Club Brugge, where he regained and then lost his starting position. He was eventually benched for much of the 2017-2018 season, until he regained his starting position in May 2018, helping Club Brugge win the Belgian First Division A Championship Playoffs. In the 2018-2019 season, Horvath began on the bench behind Karlo Letica but eventually regained the starting job, posting consecutive clean sheets against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, and Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The reported Net Worth of Ethan Horvath is $1 million. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Horvath joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in July 2021 and came on as a substitute in their 1-0 play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town in May 2022. On July 2, 2022, Horvath was loaned to Luton Town for the 2022-23 season.

Ethan Horvath International Career

Ethan has represented the United States in various youth teams since U-14. He was selected for the U.S. under-20 squad for the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and served as the U.S. under-23 starting goalkeeper in the CONCACAF-CONMEBOL Olympic qualifying playoff against Colombia. Horvath made his U.S. debut in October 2016, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Cuba. In May 2021, he was included in the United States roster for the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals and played a crucial role in the final match, making several crucial saves and saving a penalty to help the U.S. secure a 3-2 victory.

Ethan Horvath Family

Although there is no information readily available about the role of Horvath’s parents in his soccer career, it is known that his father is Hungarian and that Horvath holds a Hungarian passport. It is possible that his father played a role in fostering his love for soccer and supporting his pursuit of the sport. However, further details about his family background and upbringing are not currently available.

Ethan Horvath is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ethan Horvath Girlfriend

According to reports, the young athlete places more importance on enhancing his skills during training rather than pursuing romantic endeavours. There are no photos of him with girls on his social media, and there is no proof of him being in a romantic relationship. His devotion to his career and emphasis on skill development is evident, indicating that he is determined to succeed in his sport.

Ethan Horvath and Endorsement

Ethan Horvath has not endorsed any products on his social media platforms yet. However, as he continues to exhibit his abilities on the field and grow as a player, he may attract potential sponsors. His dedication to his sport and potential may be appealing to companies seeking athletes to endorse their products. Therefore, it is possible that he may feature product endorsements in the future.

Ethan Horvath Cars and Tattoos

There have been no sightings of Ethan Horvath driving a car on the streets of the U.S. It is known, however, that he has a collection of cars in his garage. Additionally, unlike many other footballers, Ethan has not yet gotten any tattoos.

