Erling Braut Haaland net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more

Norwegian footballer Erling Braut Haaland is just 21 years old and already has a whopping Net Worth. He is already a familiar name in European football and is one of the game’s top strikers.

The ace striker of the Borussia Dortmund side, Haaland appears to be on the path to becoming the next great goalscorer in football history. If his numbers from the last few seasons are anything to go by, it only appears to be a matter of time.

With the best years of his career ahead of him, the Norwegian has the world at his feet.

Birth Place Leeds, England Father’s Name Alf-Inge Haaland Mother’s Name Gry Marita Braut Star Sign Cancer Net Worth €4 million ( £3.4 Million) Age 21 Date of Birth 21 July 2000 Nationality Norwegian Position Striker Youth Clubs Bryne Senior Clubs Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund Achievements (Selected) Austrian Bundesliga (x2), Austrian Cup (x1), DFB Pokal (x1), Austrian Football of the Year (2019), Bundesliga Player of the Season (2020/21), Golden Boy (2020), Norwegian Sportswomen of the Year (2020), UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season (2020/21), FIFA Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot (2019). Girlfriend NA Children None Sponsorships Nike, Hyperice Social Media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Erling Haaland Net Worth, contract and Salary

Erling Haaland is worth around €4 million ( £3.4 Million). He signed with Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 and has since made himself a stellar scorer in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old’s contract at the Westfalenstadion runs until December 2024. A release clause worth £66m comes into effect this summer and could prompt a wild race from other clubs to land him. He currently earns £132,107 per week at Dortmund which amounts to £6,869,565 per year.

Erling Haaland’s Club Career

Haaland took his first steps in football at the age of five with local side Bryne. He made his first-team bow for the team at the age of 16 in the 2016/17 season. He made 16 appearances for the club but failed to find the back of the net.

Haaland was offered a trial at the German side, TSG Hoffenheim but chose to move to Molde FK. It was here that he came into contact with current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Haaland scored on his debut and would stay at the club for a little under two seasons, making 50 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

Erling Haaland burst onto the scene during his time at RB Salzburg

His potential did not go unnoticed and RB Salzburg landed him in January 2019. It was in Austria that he bloomed into a true wonderkid with an unquenchable thirst for goals. Haaland spent just a year at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 29 goals in 27 games. He was a deserved winner of the Golden Boy award in 2020.

He had arrived and was not a familiar name across Europe. Dortmund won the race to land him in January 2020 and he has continued to rack up goals in the Bundesliga. Haaland has scored 79 goals and assisted 21 more in 78 games for Dortmund.

The summer of 2022 could prove to be a pivotal one in his career. With a number of top clubs circling, the Norwegian can have his pick of teams to move to next.

Erling Haaland International Career

Haaland has represented Norway at various youth levels, winning the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot in 2019. He received the accolade despite Norway exiting the tournament in the group stages. It was largely aided by his stellar performance in the 12-0 thrashing of Honduras.

Haaland made his senior bow for Norway on 5 September 2019 against Malta. He scored his first goal for the senior side against Austria in a UEFA Euro Nations League B fixture. His first hat-trick at this level arrived in Norway’s 4-0 win over Romania that October. With 12 goals in 15 matches, his stats for the country doesn’t look dull at all.

Erling Haaland Personal Life

Haaland is the son of a former Premier League footballer and a women’s heptathlon athlete. It is fair to say that the field of sports runs through the Norwegian’s blood. The second of three children, he appears to be close to his sister, Gabrielle Haaland, if his Instagram posts are to be believed.

His cousins Jonathan Braun Brunes and Albert Tjaland are also footballers and capable players in their own right. In fact, Jonathan broke Haaland’s record of being the youngest player to ever feature for Bryne’s senior side. Albert meanwhile is steadily making a name for himself at Molde.

Haaland enjoys meditation and appears to be an ardent practitioner. It is unknown if he is dating and his personal life is largely unknown in the private sphere.

Erling Haaland Endorsements and Sponsorships

As one of the best upcoming talents in world football, Haaland’s abilities have attracted much attention from the bigwigs in the game. He has the potential to be a financial goldmine for investors and could help fill the void that will be left when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo call it a day.

Haaland currently has a bumper deal with Nike and also recently signed on with Hyperice. In March 2021, he also became the brand ambassador for Samsung Norge (Norway).

Haaland has also invested money in a tech company named Hyperice in May 2021.

Erling Haaland cars

Erling Haaland is known to own four cars, an Audi RS7, a Mercedes Benz, a BMW and an Audi Q7.

Erling Haaland Tattoos

Haaland is not known to have any tattoos.

Erling Haaland Social Media

Erling Haaland is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 13 million Here Twitter 1.4 million Here Instagram 14.3 million Here

Erling Haaland FAQs

Has Erling Haaland won the Golden Boy award?

Yes, Erling Haaland has won the Golden Boy award in 2020.

Is Erling Haaland dating?

Erling Haaland is not known to be dating anyone at this point in time (January 2021). At the very least, the Norwegian has made nothing public.

What is Erling Haaland’s net worth?

Who is Erling Haaland’s agent?

Erling Haaland is represented by superagent Mino Raiola.

Does Erling Haaland have any siblings?

Yes, Erling Haaland has two siblings. An elder brother named Astor Haaland and a younger sister named Gabrielle Haaland. His cousin, Albert Braut Tjaaland, is also an up-and-coming striker in Europe.

Does Erling Haaland have a favourite Premier League team?

While he has not explicitly confirmed it himself, Haaland has in the past shown some affinity for his father’s former side Leeds United.