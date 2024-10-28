Here is a look at the first 5 signings of former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

The Erik ten Hag era in Manchester United is over. In fact, the death knell has been coming for a while. The Dutchman was announced as the manager back in April 2022, and he took charge from the 2022-23 EPL season.

Ten Hag began his managerial career at Manchester United with back-to-back losses, becoming the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his first two games in charge. However, his season turned a corner after Marcus Rashford found form. While he was made the villain by Cristiano Ronaldo fans (after fallout with the then-Man United star), he was getting results.

In fact, by the first half of the season, they were in a title race with Arsenal and Manchester City. Although they fell out of the title race in a while, they managed to finish third in ten Hag’s first season, while also winning the EFL Cup.

The second season was rather a disaster. Their lackluster EPL season saw them finish 8th. However, the mood was uplifted and ten Hag’s position which was on tenterhooks got some cushioning after an upset win over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final—two titles in two years for the Dutchman.

The third season under ten Hag was no different from the previous one. After 9 games, United were sitting 14th with just 11 points from 9 games. After a rather controversial loss against West Ham United, ten Hag was sacked as Manchester United’s manager. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was named as the interim manager.

Following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, here are the first 5 signings under him:

Tyrell Malacia

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Dutchman was the first signing by Erik ten Hag. While just 13 million EURO was spent on his move from Feyenoord to the Red Devils, he hardly made appearances for them. Although he was a regular starter during the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he vanished in the next season to the point that no one knew his whereabouts, which was later confirmed to be an injury. Signing rating – 2/10

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring for Tottenham (Getty Images)

While many questioned the signing of the Dane, he has performed pretty decently (average at worst). The 32-year-old who was signed from Brentford has made 57 appearances in the league for Manchester United. Even now he’s been starting games for the Red Devils. Given he was signed on a free transfer, Eriksen’s signing gets a 6/10.

Lisandro Martinez

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez was immense for Manchester United in the 2022/23 season, following his arrival from Ajax. The Red Devils paid a staggering 56 million EURO on the Argentine. While the money paid could have been justified, his injury-ridden 2023/24 season, might put a spoke on the wheel of his signing. Martinez’s signing gets a 5/10.

Casemiro

Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro reacts as the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 30, 2023 (Getty Images)

Yet another big-money signing. The trophy magnet from Real Madrid arrived at Old Trafford on a whopping 70 million EURO transfer. Although he’s been pretty decent for the Red Devils scoring a handful of goals, he’s dropped shocking performances occasionally which brings his rating down. The Brazilian gets a 6/10.

Antony

Antony in action for Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antony arrived with a bang – a goal against the then-undefeated Arsenal. The former Ajax attacker, who was once compared with Brazilian teammate Neymar, arrived following a staggering 85 million EURO fee. Although he did start well, at least in the first few games, his performances started waning and was subjected to a boatload of trolls on social media. He was soon reduced to the bench, and continues to remain in the sidelines, making only substitute appearances of late. Antony’s signing gets a 2/10.