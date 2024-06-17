Do you know about Enzo Fernandez Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Enzo Fernandez is one of the most popular rising stars in the football world. His abilities were highlighted in front of the whole globe when he delivered great performances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Premier League giant Chelsea were quick to grab the young star and since then he has been impressing the crowd in England. The Argentine is one of the few players who has won the World Cup at a young age and has shown great potential for the future.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Argentine player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Enzo Jeremias Fernandez Date of Birth and age 17 January 2001 (23 years) Birth Place San Martin, Bueno Aires, Argentina Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Playing Positions Midfielder Star Sign Capricorn Current team Chelsea Jersey Number 8

Enzo Fernandez | Early Life

Born into the great footballing nation of Argentina, which has produced legends like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Enzo fell in love with the sport at quite an early age. He got an opportunity to join the River Plate Academy at the age of five and quickly started making his way up.

He was called onto the reserve team in early 2019 and played his first game at that level in the same year. Soon after a few days, he was promoted to the senior team bench, barely after his 18th birthday. River Plate’s manager Marcelo Gallardo recognized Enzo’s potential and managed his development with extra care.

Enzo Fernandez | Family

Not much is known about the family of Enzo Fernandez’s family as he is a very private person who likes to keep his family away from the public eye. Enzo happens to have grown up in a big family with six siblings- Sebastian, Maxi, Rodrigo, Gonzalo, and Rodrigo

https://twitter.com/CFCBlues_com/status/1691427718145994752

Enzo’s father’s name is Raul Fernandez while the name of his mother is unknown. He is happily married and is the father of a beautiful baby girl whom he conceived with his wife Valentina Cervantes.

Enzo Fernandez | Club Career

River Plate & Defensa y Justicia

Enzo Fernandez made his debut for the River Plate in March of 2020. Unfortunately, he had to taste bitter defeat on his debut night as River Plate lost to LDU Quito. His manager at River advised him to go on loan to gain valuable experience and Fernandez duly followed his advice.

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA – JANUARY 23: Enzo Fernandez of Defensa y Justicia looks on during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2020 between Lanús and Defensa y Justicia at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on January 23, 2021 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Nicolás Aguilera – Pool/Getty Images)

He joined Hernan Crespo’s Defensa y Justicia and quickly made his way onto the starting eleven of Argentina’s top-flight clubs. Under the management of the former Blues striker, Fernandes shined as a bright star in the Copa Sudamericana.

Crespo’s guidance turned Fernandes into an entirely different player and Gallardo, who was witnessing it all from the sidelines, decided to call him back. Fernandez scored his first goal for his boyhood club in August 2021 and went on to win the league title with them.

The following year, his game had evolved to another level, as he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in just 26 appearances. His efforts in his home country did not go to waste, as the Primera Liga team Benfica took notice of his talents. It was time for Fernandez to step into the world of European football, where legends have been made.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Enzo Fernandez of SL Benfica in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between SL Benfica and Juventus at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on October 25, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Benfica

Enzo Fernandez stepped into Portugal on July 14 after the exit of River Plate from the Copa Libertadores. He was handed the number 14 at Benfica, which was worn by the club legend Eusebio and it took no time for him to adapt to his surroundings. He was named the Liga Nos’ best midfielder award three times in August, October, and November.

After delivering impressive performances for Benfica, rumors started to circulate suggesting a link between Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea. This turned out to be true when Chelsea bought in the young Argentine star at the end of January 2023 for a hefty sum of 106.8 million euros.

Ever since arriving in Chelsea, Enzo has been adjusting to the hyper-competitive surroundings. He made his debut for the Blues on February 3 against Fulham. He scored his first goal for his Premier League team against AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup. His first Premier League goal came against Brighton in a 3-1 win for the Blues.

Enzo Fernandez | International Career

Compared to his club career, which is just starting to get to an elite level, Enzo Fernandes has already done what many players his age can’t even dream of. He received his first call-up to the national team from Argentina’s manager Lionel Scaloni in September 2022. Fernandes had previously played a couple of games for the u-20 team of La Albiceleste and Scaloni wanted to test out his abilities.

He played him in a couple of friendly games and listed him on the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. As the tournament started, Argentina and the whole world received a big shock as La Albiceleste lost their first match to Saudi Arabia. Scaloni decided to take Enzo Fernandes off the bench and play him in the second match of the tournament against Mexico.

Fernandez popped off in that match and scored a goal to seal the victory for Argentina with a final score of 2-0. After that, there was no looking back. In the third match, he provided a beautiful assist to Julian Alvarez, who netted it to win the game against Poland.

Fernandez played in every single match in the knockout and continued his top form throughout the tournament. La Albiceleste ended up winning the World Cup after waiting for many years and Enzo won the FIFA Young Player of the Tournament.

Enzo Fernandez | Sponsors and Endorsements

Enzo Fernandez is currently in an endorsement deal with sportswear giant Nike. He can frequently be seen sporting the Nike Phantom GT2 in his games.

https://twitter.com/nikefootball/status/1634253075954421760

Enzo Fernandez | Philanthropic Activities

As of now, there is no information on Enzo Fernandez being involved in philanthropic activities. He is still young and is most probably focusing on improving his craft.

Enzo Fernandez | In Popular Culture

Enzo Fernandes has 10.4 million followers on Instagram, which is a very huge number. After becoming a world champion, many people started admiring him. He is still far from having a huge impact on trends, but he surely has some influence on a select number of people.

Enzo Fernandez | Records and Statistics

The records and statistics of Enzo Fernandez are listed below in the table.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists River Plate 53 12 10 Defensa y Justicia 33 1 2 Benfica 29 4 7 Chelsea 51 6 3 Argentina 19 3 3

Enzo Fernandez | Net Worth and Health

The net worth of Enzo Fernandes as of December 18, 2022, is around €5 million, with a market value of €80.00 million.Chelsea FC secured Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández on a massive 9-year deal worth a staggering £139.23 million. This amounts to an average annual salary of £15.47 million, making him one of the club’s highest earners.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 16: Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

As for his health, Enzo Fernandes is currently nursing an injury but has to play through the pain because of the lack of options. Chelsea have recently called back a loan player in the hopes of giving Fernandez some rest.

Enzo Fernandez | Cars and Tattoos

Enzo Fernandez is known to have only one car in his collection right now; it is a Mercedes Benz C-Class, which is a very reliable vehicle with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive option.

Enzo Fernandez with his family 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0mWuwn4yuL — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) January 12, 2024

As for tattoos, Enzo Fernandez is a guy who loves tattoos. He has a total of five tattoos on his body, with the most prominent one being his back tattoo. He had the face of a lion inked on his entire back, which looked very intimidating. He has a small tattoo of the letters “Fe” on his neck, which means faith in Portuguese.

He also has a lion tattoo on his left leg and a lion tattoo on his right arm as well. The last prominent tattoo is on the back of his neck, featuring a design of a cross with wings similar to that of David Beckham.

FAQs