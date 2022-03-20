Emi Buendia Girlfriend Claudia Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Claudia? Meet The Girlfriend Of Emi Buendia

Claudia is famous for being the girlfriend of Argentine star Emi Buendia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Claudia is the biggest supporter of Emi Buendia. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Claudia in this article.

Emiliano Buendia rose to fame after his incredible performance for the English team Norwich. The Argentinian winger helped the Canaries to get the promotion. But, later decided to move to Aston Villa where he is currently playing. Emi spent most of his early career days in Spain, that’s where he met with his wonderful partner. Follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.

Claudia Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 5, 1995 Place of Birth Getafe, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency England Partner Emi Buendia Job Housewife Instagram @riakatehughes Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Claudia Childhood and Family

Claudia was born on July 5, 1995, in Spain. We don’t have much information about her family as the Spanish beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Claudia’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.

Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.

Claudia was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Education

Claudia went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to Norwich with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time.

Claudia career

Claudia tried her luck in modelling during the early years of her career. Due to her alluring looks and impressive personality, she received early appreciation from the glamour industry. She had a decent run. But after the birth of her first child, she sacrificed her career in order to concentrate more on her family.

Currently, Claudia is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her children would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to make sure her children get all the help they need.

Claudia is currently a full-time mother. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Net Worth

Claudia’s current net worth is under review. Even though she spent her early career days modelling, she didn’t achieve incredible feats. Thus, her earnings also didn’t increase a lot at that time. As she transformed into a full-time mother over time, the source of her income dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.

Emi Buendia has a net worth of $15 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. The Argentine footballer has been playing in England for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased in that span. He currently earns £3,9 Million per year at Aston Villa.

Claudia and Emi Buendia relationship

Emi Buendia met with his girlfriend in 2016 when he was playing for La Liga side Getafe. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer of Getafe FC, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Argentinian was overwhelmed by Claudia’s beauty and charm.

Emi Buendia met with his girlfriend in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

So, he decided to ask her out. After the Spanish beauty said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success. As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Claudia moved to Norwich with Emi as she was committed to their relationship.

The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They are not married yet, but considering the strength of their bond, they could tie the knot very soon.

Claudia and Emi Buendia Children

The duo has two sons together. Their first child, Thiago, was born in August 2018. Three years later, in March 2021, Claudia gave birth to her second child Giovanni. The Spanish beauty enjoys spending time with her children. She often takes them out for a walk and plays with them when at home.

Emi Buendia with his girlfriend and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Social media

Claudia has an Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family and friends. She has put up a lot of pictures of her children on her channel. Sometimes, she shares images of the beautiful moments he spends with her partner, Emi Buendia. From her Instagram feed, we got the idea that she loves working out and travelling to new places.

FAQs about Claudia

When did Claudia and Emi Buendia get married? They are yet to get married. What is Claudia doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Claudia? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Claudia? She is Spanish. What is Claudia’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.