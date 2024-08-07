Egypt vs. Morocco: Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The Paris Olympics 2024 is nearing its end. Football at the Games is reaching the business end as well. Egypt will be taking on Morocco in the Bronze medal match at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau at 5 PM local time (French time).

Both the teams are coming off losses against worthy opponents – France and Spain respectively. Egypt took on the hosts in the semi-finals. Just when it looked like they might upset Alexandre Lacazette and co., the seriously in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized in the 83rd minute after Egypt had gone ahead through Mahmoud Saber in the 62nd minute. The game headed to extra-time, but it was all France from there. Mateta helped France take the lead in the 99th minute before Bayern Munich’s new signing Michael Olise doubled the lead in the 108th. It was just not meant to be for the Pharaohs.

Against Spain, it was Morocco who took the lead through their in-form man Soufiane Rahimi. However, as indomitable as they are, Spain came back strong in the second half of the match. First came the equalizer from Fermin Lopez in the 66th minute, and just when it looked like the match might head to extra time, Juanlu Sanchez scored Spain’s second, ending Morocco’s hopes of a better medal than bronze.

Team News and Predicted XI

Egypt

Egypt have a problem to attend to. They will be without the services of defender Omar Fayed who was sent off with a straight red card against France in the semi-finals. Otherwise, Egypt are expected to go with the same team under the leadership of the largely experienced Mohamed Elneny.

Predicted XI: Alaa; Saber, Tarek, Abdelmeguid, El-Debes; Elneny; Shehata, Kouka; Zizo, Faisal, Adel

Morocco

Morocco were without the services of their midfielder Bilal El Khannous in the semi-finals because he was suspended. The key man is expected to be back against Egypt. The rest of the team will remain the same with the inspirational Achraf Hakimi expected to play a charismatic role if Morocco are to win this tie.

Predicted XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, El Ouahdi; Targhalline, Richardson; Akhomach, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli; Rahimi

Match Deciding Duel

Mohamed Elneny vs. Soufiane Rahimi

Soufiane Rahimi has just been unstoppable for Morocco at the Paris Olympics. He has an impressive 6 goals from the 5 games he has featured in so far, and will be looking forward to hunting for goals. In his path will stand the experienced former Arsenal veteran midfielder Mohamed Elneny. The Egyptian skipper will look to thwart the attacking prowess of the Al-Ain striker. It will certainly be an interesting contest to watchout for.

Egypt vs. Morocco Odds

Egypt: 5.25

Morocco: 1.67

Prediction

Egypt 0-2 Morocco

Although Egypt have made it this far, they will have a tough time against their African counterparts, Morocco. After almost defeating France, Morocco will have a good shot at the bronze medal, in a match where they are touted as very strong favorites. And with Rahimi in stellar form, Morocco might just win it easily. Expect a clean sheet for Morocco.