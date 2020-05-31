Eden Michael Hazard, was born in Belgium but bred in London and here is about his net worth and more.

Net Worth (2020) $88million Salary (2020) $23.7million Age 29 Date of Birth 7 January 1991 International team Belgium Current club Real Madrid

Net Worth

Eden Hazard has a net worth of $88million in 2020 and is the most valued player at Real Madrid.

He is earning wages of approximately £400,000-per-week. His highest net value was in the year 2018 at a whopping $165million.

Real Madrid’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard reacts against Real Betis (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Career and Achievements

Hazard began his youth career at Tubize in 2003 before moving to Lille in 2005. The Belgian international stayed at the French outfit and began his senior career there.

He made his professional debut at the age of 16 and made a total of 190 appearance – winning Ligue 1 young player of the year in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and also the Player of the year in the following two seasons.

Lille’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Lille vs Valenciennes (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

In his 5 seasons at Lille, he featured in the team of the year thrice and won a domestic double – Ligue 1 and Coupe De France, in the 2010-11 season.

The Belgian was picked up by Chelsea in June 2012 for approximately £32million.

The signing of Hazard was driven by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich personally as he out-muscled the Manchester clubs for the winger’s signature.

Hazard won the Europa League in his first season and the PFA Young Player of the Year award in his second. In the 2014-15 season, Mourinho’s second year in charge, Chelsea won the Premier League and League cup.

Hazard was awarded the PFA Players’ Player of the Year with 14 goals and 10 assists in the league. 2 years later Hazard won his second league title in 2017 and won the FA Cup in 2018.

Eden Hazard won several titles during his time with Chelsea

Hazard was included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI that year as well. To conclude his stint at Chelsea FC, he won the Europa League in romanticised fashion as his last trophy was the same as his first at the club that he had served for many years.

The Belgian was pivotal for Chelsea. Leading them from the front to become one of the most celebrated players of the decade, he registered a total of 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 matches at Chelsea.

Hazard signed for Real Madrid in June 2019 but has struggled due to a serious injury.

International Career

Hazard was called up to the Belgium senior team for the first time on 18 November 2008 and his debut was against Luxembourg.

He was the 8th youngest player to ever play for the Belgium national team. After a difficult beginning, Hazard scored his first international goal against Kazakhstan in 2011.

King Philippe – Filip of Belgium congratulates Belgium’s captain Eden Hazard, next to his brother Thorgan Hazard at the Royal castle in Laken/Laeken in Brussels (Photo credit should read ERIC LALMAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Four years late, due to the absence of skipper Vincent Kompany, Hazard became the captain for the first time. He then went onto become their captain at the 2016 Euro Championship for the same reason. In 2018, Hazard was officially named as the captain of the Belgium NT.

Hazard represented Belgium at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Euro Championship where they reached the quarter-finals in both.

In 2018, as official captain, Hazard led Belgium to third place at the World Cup and was also awarded the Silver Ball.

Presently, Hazard has 106 national caps and scored 32 goals. He is the second-highest all-time scorer for the National Team.

Personal Life

Born in La Louviere, Belgium, Hazard was traditionally from a football family. Both, his mother and father were footballers. He is the eldest of four children, all of who have made it as professional players.

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard (C) poses with his mother Carine and his father Thierry (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Growing up, Hazard’s idol had always been Zinedine Zidane. In 2019, upon his transfer to Real Madrid, he confessed that Zidane was a defining factor for his move, apart from the fact that it was always his dream to play for Real Madrid.

In 2010, Hazard had a baby boy, Yannis, with his long term girlfriend Natacha Van Honacker. He got married in 2012 and had 2 sons, Leo and Samy, in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Hazard signed a sponsorship deal with Sports brand, Nike.

The Belgian became a FIFA cover star for the first time of FIFA 15 alongside Leo Messi. 5 years later, Hazard featured as the solo cover star of FIFA 20.