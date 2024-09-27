Early predictions: 5 players who can top the assists charts in the 2024-25 English Premier League

A look into the early predictions of 5 stars who might top the assists charts in the ongoing 2024-25 English Premier League season

The English Premier League 2024-25 season is in full force. 6 Matchdays are almost done, and the teams have begun settling into their respective positions.

Here is an early prediction of 5 players who can top the assists charts at the end of the 2024-25 English Premier League season.

Bukayo Saka

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s starboy Bukayo Saka is currently leading the charts with 5 assists. The Gunners have just been splendid with set pieces, and Saka who predominantly delivers one side of the corners, has found most of his assists through the same. Thanks primarily to the imposing Gabriel Magalhaes, who somehow finds himself on the receiving end umpteen times.

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has continued his stupendous form from the 2023-24 season to this year. The Englishman has been banging in goals for fun as well. With 6 goals and 4 assists, Palmer has once again been talismanic in the surge of Chelsea in the early stages of the new season. Thanks to his brilliance, the Blues are currently in the top 4.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after scoring during the friendly football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

It looks like Jadon Sancho wants to prove his doubters wrong – the doubter at the very top of the food chain – Manchester United’s boss Erik ten Hag. Having been let go by the Red Devils on loan to the London club, Sancho has shone every time he’s stepped onto the pitch. On his debut, coming off the bench, the Englishman ripped apart Bournemouth with his goal-creating display, to win the MOTM. He’s now begun starting games, and has 3 assists so far for Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 1, 2024. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP)

The Egyptian magician has still not slowed down. Toiling week-in-week-out for Liverpool, Salah has been more of a creator this season. He already has 4 assists this season. With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez doing the bulk of the scoring, Salah might just rake up a large number of assists this season.

James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison during his time at Leicester City back in 2018

The talented Englishman might not have gotten to the best of starts, but he surely is a contender for making it to the top of the assists charts. He has a total of 2 assists this season for the Tottenham Hotspur, and should he stay fit, he might surely go into double-digit numbers for the North London club.