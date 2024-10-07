EA Sports FC 25: Top 5 fastest Arsenal players in the game

Here is everything you should know about the top 5 fastest Arsenal players in EA Sports FC 25 – the latest instalment in the FC series.

Arsenal are one of the most improved teams in EA Sports’ recent video games. After Mikel Arteta and his men turned a corner following a rather disappointing 2021/22 season, things have been bright in the North side of London.

Going neck-to-neck with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2022/23, the Gunners went fighting down and eventually finished runners-up. The same happened the next season as well, but they closed the points gap.

These impressive performances over the last couple of seasons have seen the ratings of Arsenal’s stars shoot up in FC video games. Especially, FC 25 has several Gunners players rated above 85. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Declan Rice, to name a few.

In this article, we look into the top 5 fastest Arsenal players in EA Sports 25. To be precise, the players with the highest pace rating.

Gabriel Martinelli

A young Gabriel Martinelli before joining Arsenal (via X)

Gabriel Martinelli is certainly among the fastest players in the English Premier League. In fact, the Brazilian was much faster between 2020 and 2022. With a lot of fans claiming that his pace has dropped a bit, he still remains Arsenal’s fastest player, at least in the game. The youngster from Brazil has an impressive pace rating of 89, much higher than his counterparts.

Bukayo Saka

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Although Arsenal’s starboy Bukayo Saka is not the fastest in the world, he sure does possess some serious pace. As a testament to that, the Englishman has a pace rating of 85, a joint second with Arsenal’s latest signing.

Raheem Sterling

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 01: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea FC at City Ground on January 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The once-rapid Raheem Sterling is still among the fastest players, at least in Arsenal. The veteran English attacker, has a pace rating of 85, like their starboy, Bukayo Saka. It is worth noting that Sterling was once known for his speed while dribbling.

Gabriel Jesus

Under-fire striker Gabriel Jesus comes third in the list (4th if Sterling is included). The Brazilian began his career at Arsenal very brightly, but has been a mere shadow of himself ever since the 2022 World Cup. Of late, his goal involvements have visibly diminished with a large part of the fan base calling for his sale. The former Manchester City attacker has a pace rating of 83.

William Saliba, David Raya and Leandro Trossard

Three Arsenal stars take the 4th slot with a pace rating of 82. While Saliba has maintained his rating from last year, Raya and Trossard have got upgrades. Raya has got +2, while the Belgian attacker, a +1 from last year.

Kieran Tierney and Neto

Left-back Kieran Tierney (in pic), who moved from Celtic to Arsenal last summer. (Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney has always been known for his pace. However, injuries have always gotten the better of the Scot. Sharing an 80-pace rating is newly signed goalkeeper Neto.