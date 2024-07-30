Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and More

Dominican Republicans al set to take on Uzbekistan in their final group stage match in the Paris Olympics 2024. The game will take place at Parc De Princes which is the home ground of French giants PSG. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm France time.

The Dominican Republic led by their Spanish coach Ibai Gomez was placed 3rd in the points table. They are yet to win a game in this Olympics, they have drawn one and lost one. If they want to qualify for the knockout stages they will have to beat Uzbekistan in their upcoming match. They also rely on other results to go in their favour as Spain and Egypt go head to head in the other match in this group.

Even if they beat Uzbekistan, they need Spain to beat Egypt in order to qualify for the knockouts. Dominican Republic are currently struggling to find goals as they have only scored 1 goal in the tournament so far. Edison Azcona looks the only threat upfront with Heinz Morschel and Montes De Oca helping him from the midfield.

On the other hand, Timur Kapadze’s Uzbekistan will be playing for pride as they have no chance of qualification. They have scored only once in this tournament and have failed to register a single win. They languish at the bottom as things stand. Uzbekistan will be looking to upset the Dominican Republic’s chances of qualification in their next encounter.

Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov and right-back Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov have been the promising players so far. Uzbekistan will have to find a way going forward and play with more fluidity in order to create more goal-scoring opportunities. Their experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov will be looking to get on the scoresheet against the Dominican Republic.

Team News And Predicted XI

Dominican Republic

This is a must-win game for the Dominican Republic if they want to have any chances to qualify for the knockout stages. They need to find a way to score goals against Uzbekistan as they have to win by a good margin. They might go with the Bosl in goal with Azcona and Lorenzo as attackers. Additionally in midfield they might fo with Marizan, Da Le Cruz, Morschel, De Oca and Lemaire.

Predicted XI:- Bosl, Pujol, Perez, Urbaez, Marizan, Da Le Cruz, Morschel, De Oca, Lemaire, Lorenzo, Azcona

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan will be playing to upset Dominican Republic and for their pride. They will have to strengthen their defence against the Dominican Republic as they will look to attack Uzbekistan.

Predicted XI:- Nematov, Alikulov, Khusanov, Khamraliev, Abdirahmatov, Buriev, Kholmatov, Fayzullayev, Jaloliddinov, Urunov, Shomurodov

Match Deciding Duel

Edison Azcona vs Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev

Edison Azcona will be looking to go all out in attack in order to score goals for his nation. They need to win by a decent margin if they want to have any chances for qualification. Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev will have to be on his toes in order to stop Azcona in his tracks. He will have to orchestrate his defence to stop him from getting behind and scoring.

Prediction

Dominican Republic 1-0 Uzbekistan

The Dominican Republic will beat Uzbekistan by a goal. It will be a tight-fought game as both teams are almost equally balanced in defence and attack. The Dominican Republic might just edge past Uzbekistan on the given day. On the other hand Uzbekistan will find it difficult to see out 90 mins without conceding a goal.