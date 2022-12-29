Do Australian Online Casinos Accept PayPal?

PayPal is undoubtedly the world’s most popular online money transaction platform. The service operates in over 200 countries and currently reaches about 400 million customers. Its great reputation and services have made PayPal a force to reckon with in the online casino industry.

The trend has been the same in Australia as a majority of online casino players opt to use PayPal for online transactions. To put together a detailed guide on Australian online gambling sites that accept PayPal and how to use it, we’ve enlisted the help of professional online casino reviewer John Gold of BetPokies.

Understanding How PayPal Operates

PayPal is the most famous established e-wallet service that people use to send and receive money. And Aussie players can use it for online casino transactions.

PayPal works as an intermediary between the customer and the bank, i.e. the transactions are processed through PayPal rather than directly through the bank. The user adds their bank account or several accounts to the PayPal system, and when making an online payment, they can choose which account to debit.

The fact that it costs absolutely nothing to register a PayPal account has made many Australian players embrace this service. Players can start transacting immediately after their PayPal accounts are operational.

Pros and Cons of Using PayPal

Let’s look briefly at PayPal’s pros and cons.

Advantages:

high security,

intuitive and user-friendly service,

quick transactions within 24 to 48 hours,

doesn’t serve offshore casinos,

reputable and trusted service.

Disadvantages:

not all Australian online casinos support PayPal,

identity verification is required,

high withdrawal fees (3%-4%).

sometimes the service freezes your account when you play at an online casino.

How To Use PayPal at Australian Online Casinos

Given PayPal’s good reputation and excellent service, most casinos in the country have adopted it as a mode of payment. However, before getting started, it is vital to ensure that the online casino you choose accepts PayPal as a form of payment.

Here are the steps to using PayPal in Australian online casinos.

Step One: Sign up

The first thing you need to do is sign up for a PayPal account. Contrary to what some people think, creating a PayPal account is simple and takes only a few steps. The following details are required when creating a PayPal account in Australia:

your email address,

identity verification with your passport,

credit or bank account details,

provide a username and strong password.

Step Two: Identity Verification

A verification email will be sent to your email to prove that you are indeed the owner of these credentials.

The service requires a copy of your government-issued ID and proof of address issued within the last 12 months to complete the identification program. For business accounts, you will need to provide business-related documents.

These stringent security measures make PayPal a transparent and secure platform for many. After confirming that everything is okay, proceed to the next step. This guarantees safety and alerts you whenever a new device log into your account.

Step Three: Add Funds to Your PayPal Account

There are several ways you can deposit money into the account. You can use direct bank deposits via a linked bank account or your debit or credit card. It takes only a few minutes for money to reflect in your account. You can use a desktop, mobile version, or PayPal app.

When depositing money, you should specify the amount before authorizing. You can start depositing or making other online payments when money is active in your PayPal account.

Step Four: Find Reputable PayPal Online Casino and Deposit Money to the Account

Take your choice of casino seriously to avoid falling into the hands of casino scammers. Read other players’ reviews and ensure the games are being played fairly.

Once the choice has been made, go to the casino’s “Cashier” and click on the PayPal logo. This automatically takes you to your PayPal account where you can make deposits directly to your casino account.

Australian online casinos prefer PayPal thanks to its security features and the short time it takes for funds to reflect.

The process is also easy if you want to withdraw money from your Australian online casino to a PayPal account. You can go through simple steps that make the process more manageable. After withdrawing, funds won’t take long to reflect in your PayPal account.

Conclusion

PayPal is a remarkably safe payment method with an excellent reputation. Australian players can use this platform for gambling in mobile and desktop formats.

PayPal comes with a wide range of benefits, from ensuring safety to providing fast cashouts. What makes it even better is that most online casinos in Australia accept this mode of payment.

And if you’re facing a gambling addiction, get free help and call the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858.