Dirk Kuyt Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Dirk Kuyt is a former professional football player and current manager who is known for his time with Premier League club Liverpool. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career. He has also won numerous individual trophies for his performances, including the Dutch Golden Boot in 2003 and 2006, the Eredivisie Top Scorer in 2005, and the Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2006.

Dirk Kuyt had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Netherlands national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring forwards in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 6-year stint at the senior level of the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been working as a club manager in recent times.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Dutch’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Dirk Kuyt Age 43 -year-old Nationality Dutch Birth Place Katwijk, Netherlands Date of Birth 22 July 1980 Height 1.84 m Star sign Cancer Profession Football manager Clubs Managed Quick Boys, Feyenoord U19, ADO Den Haag, and Beerschot Net worth $14 million Family Member Father – Dirk Kuyt Sr.

Mother – Joke Kuijt

Spouse – Gertrude Kuyt

Children – Noelle Kuyt, Roan Dirk Kuyt and Jorden Kuyt

Dirk Kuyt | Early Life and Family

Dirk Kuyt was born in a small town called Katwijk, Netherlands, on July 22, 1980. Coming from a humble background with Dutch roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the most loved child of the four in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession.

Dirk Kuyt married his long-time girlfriend Gertrude Kuyt in 2003 and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been working towards society together with numerous charitable organizations. The couple have three children, Noelle, Roan Dirk, and Jorden Kuyt and all of them are teenagers, attending school for their proper education. Unfortunately, the couple got divorced in 2020 and since then, Dirk Kuyt has been living separately with his children.

Dirk Kuyt | Club Career

FC Utrecht

After performing consistently for his boyhood club Quick Boys, Kuyt broke into the first team in March 1998 and played the last six games of the club’s season which attracted interest from Eredivisie club Utrecht. Eventually, Utrecht FC signed Dirk Kuyt that summer, at the age of 18, and established him as their regular first-team player. After playing on the wings during the first three seasons, Kuyt was deployed in a more central attacking role under a new manager during the 2002/03 season and the player heaped great results, scoring 20 league goals and also helping the club win the KNVB Cup final against Feyenoord by showing a Man of the Match performance in the final.

TILBURG, NETHERLANDS: Dirk Kuyt (c) from Feyenoord duels for the ball with Albert van der Haar from Willem II 22nd August 2004, in Tilburg (Photo credit should read ED OUDENAARDEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Feyenoord

Eventually, Kuyt signed for Feyenoord for a transfer fee of €1 million at the end of the 2002–03 season. After immediately becoming a fan favorite due to his goal-filled seasons, Kuyt performed miraculously well, scoring over 20 goals every season for the club. He even got the club captaincy in 2005 due to his outstanding performances and he also ended the season as Eredivisie’s top scorer with 29 goals that season. His performances attracted interest from top European clubs in the summer of 2006 and the player eventually signed for Premier League club Liverpool on August 18, 2006 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Liverpool

After making his debut for Liverpool on August 26th, 2006, against West Ham United, Kuyt went on to play in the next 6 seasons for the club, participating in various major competitions and scoring a plethora of goals in all his campaigns. He helped his team win the Carabao Cup in the 2005-06 season and the EFL Cup in 2012.

After decent performances as a striker, Kuyt was converted to a winger and his form was soon regained, helping him enter the starting lineup of the club. Although the player has had his ups and downs during his 6 years with the club, Kuyt was always a fan favorite due to his intensity, determination, and appraisal of the fans after every match.

Fenerbache and Feyenoord (2nd Stint)

He netted his 50th league goal for Liverpool during the 2011–12 season before departing for Fenerbache. Fenerbache made the official announcement of the striker’s signing on June 3, 2012. The player agreed to a 3-year contract, with a transfer fee of €1 million. After completing his 3-year contract with the club and scoring a plethora of goals for them during these three seasons, Kuyt decided to join his former team Feyenoord on a one-year contract in April 2015 for the 2015/16 season. In the next season of 2016/17, Kuyt led his team to the first Eredivisie title since 1999. Three days after scoring the hat trick on the final day of the season to win the league, Kuyt announced his retirement from professional football.

Dirk Kuyt | International Career

On the international level, after his impressive performances in the youth teams, Dirk Kuyt made his Dutch national team debut against Liechtenstein in September 2004. Soon, the player managed to fix his place in the starting lineup of the Dutch senior national team. Participating in various tournaments like the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and other qualifying matches, Kuyt performed wonderfully for the team and even helped them finish 3rd in the FIFA World Cup 2014, defeating Brazil by a margin of 3-0.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Sergio Ramos of Spain tackles Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kuyt’s performances also earned him the Netherlands’s Player of the Year in the year of 2006 and the fans loved him for his dedication on the field towards his team and country. Unfortunately, Dirk Kuyt surprisingly announced his retirement from international football on October 3, 2014, and even mentioned that the national team manager doesn’t need the player for the senior national team.

Dirk Kuyt | Managerial Career

After a successful assistant manager job at Quick Boys and a U19 manager job at Feyenoord, ADO Den Haag appointed Dirk Kuyt as their head coach on a 1-year contract on June 2, 2022. But Kuyt was fired by the club on November 24, 2022, after disappointing results in the league, with the team in 17th place after 16 matches.

Beerschot’s head coach Dirk Kuyt pictured during a soccer match between Beerschot VA and RSCA Futures, Friday 12 January 2024 in Antwerp, on day 17 of the 2023-2024 ‘Challenger Pro League’ 1B second division of the Belgian championship. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

After almost a one-year gap, Kuyt was appointed the manager of Belgian second division club Beerschot and has signed a contract until the end of the 2023–24 season. The club has performed well in recent times under Kuyt and a contract extension with the club seems very lively for the Dutch manager.

Dirk Kuyt | Records and Statistics

Dirk Kuyt’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 285 71 43 Feyenoord Rotterdam 196 119 57 FC Utrecht 176 58 24 Fenerbahce 130 37 28 Quick Boys 3 0 0 Netherlands 104 24 20

Dirk Kuyt | Net Worth

Reportedly, Dirk Kuyt’s estimated net worth is around $14 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football manager. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs, especially Liverpool, during his player and managerial career.

Dirk Kuyt | Philanthropic Activities

Kuyt and his wife Gertrude are extensively committed to philanthropy outside of their football careers. Notably, he and his wife established the Dirk Kuyt Foundation to support underprivileged children in his home country and developing nations. This initiative highlights their commitment to social responsibility and creating a positive impact on young lives.

FAQs