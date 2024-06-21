Do you know about Didier Drogba Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Didier Yves Drogba Tébily, commonly known as Didier Drogba, is a former professional football player who used to play as a striker. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career. He is known as one of the best footballers to ever play for Chelsea.

Drogba had a successful playing career with both Chelsea and the England national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring strikers in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Chelsea during his 8-year stint at the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Chelsea fan and has become a football pundit and commentator across several TV channels.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Ivorian’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Didier Yves Drogba Tébily Age 46 Nationality Ivory Coast Birth Place Abidjan, Ivory Coast Date of Birth 11 March 1978 Height 1.88 m Star sign Pisces Profession Football pundit and commentator Net worth $90 million Family Member Father – Albert Drogba

Mother – Clotilde Drogba

Spouse – Gabrielle Lemaire

Children – Isaac Drogba, Kieran Drogba, Iman Drogba

Siblings – Joël and Freddy Drogba

Didier Drogba | Early Life and Family

Didier Drogba was born in a small town called Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, on March 11, 1978. Coming from a humble background with Ivorian roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with many of his family members being former footballers. While one of his footballer brothers, Freddy, has played for the youth teams of the Ligue 1 club Dijon FCO, his uncle Michel and his uncle’s son Kevin are both former professional footballers and Ivorian internationals. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the eldest child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession and the sports background of the family meant that the genes were already there in him.

Didier Drogba is currently in a serious relationship with Gabrielle Lemaire after the failure and divorce of his previous marriage with Lalla, with mutual consent. Drogba had three children with his former wife, two sons, Isaac and Kieran, and one daughter, Iman. Since then, the whole family, including the three children, has lived happily together and the bond among them has grown to new heights. His eldest son Isaac has played in the Chelsea youth academy and has signed for the French club Guingamp in February 2018.

Didier Drogba | Club Career

Le Mans FC

After a slow and late start to his footballing career, Didier Drogba had issues coping with the intensity and frequency of the training sessions at Le Mans, and he was facing recurring injury issues during his first two seasons for the same reason. Realizing the necessity to establish himself as soon as possible, Drogba made his first team debut at Le Mans and signed his professional contract in 1999.

Guingamp

Despite struggling through injuries and performance issues, Drogba was signed by Ligue 1 club Guingamp, midway through the 2001–02 season. Although his first season was not up to standards, Drogba rewarded his coach’s patience with a blistering second season with the club, which also attracted interest from many top European clubs across the world.

TOPSHOT – Former Ivorian football player Didier Drogba (R) fights for the ball with French-US former basketball player Tony Parker during the charity “Heroes” football match between former Olympique de Marseille’s players and Team Unicef, at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, on October 13, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Marseille

Eventually signing for Marseille before the beginning of the 2003–04 season, he performed wonderfully well, even winning the National Union of Professional Footballers Player of the Year award after scoring 19 goals that season in the league.

Chelsea

At the end of his only season at Marseille, Chelsea bought him for the club’s then-record transfer fee of £24 million. Despite the initial seasons covered with injuries and poor performances, Drogba shined during the 2006/07 season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions, winning the Golden Boot in the Premier League, and becoming the first Chelsea player since Kerry Dixon in 1984/85 to reach the 30-goal mark for the club in a single season.

(L-R) Members of the Chelsea squad, English defender Ashley Cole, team captain John Terry, Ivorian forward Didier Drogba, Portuguese defender Jose Bosingwa, Ivorian forward Salomon Kalou, and Portuguese mid-fielder Raul Meireles, leave Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s stadium, for their victory parade in the streets of Chelsea in west London on May 20, 2012. Chelsea’s dramatic win over Bayern Munich on penalties last night has resulted in the first-ever Champions League win for a London-based team. (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/GettyImages)

Dogba consistently performed at the right times in the most crucial of all matches throughout the rest of his seasons at the club, despite recurring injuries. He helped the team win several significant trophies during his tenure there, including the Champions League, the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the Carabao Cup. Shockingly, Drogba left the club when his contract expired at the end of the 2011–12 season as a free agent without any restraints or contract extension talks from the club management.

Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray

After signing for the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on July 19, 2012, he played for the club for the next six months and then opted for a move to Galatasaray on January 28, 2013, after not getting paid his full salary by the Chinese club. Continuing his top form, Drogba performed marvelously for the club, scoring in all-important Champions League fixtures and these performances also earned the player a return to his former club Chelsea, under his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea (Second Stint)

Performing on the same level in that season, Drogba reached a final total of 104 goals, the record-highest number of goals by an African in the Premier League, which was later broken by Mohamed Salah in 2021. Drogba played his last Chelsea game against Sunderland as a captain on May 24, 2015 but was substituted after half an hour due to an injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 24: Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates with fans and the trophy after the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 24, 2015 in London, England. Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Montreal and Phoenix Rising FC

Post-season, Drogba played in small clubs like Montreal and Phoenix Rising FC for the next 3 seasons, also becoming a minority owner of the latter club, making himself the most player-owner in the history of football. Despite consistent performances, Drogba opted to announce his retirement from professional football at the age of 40, at the end of the 2017–18 season.

Didier Drogba | International Career

On the international level, after successful performances at the youth level for the Ivory Coast national team, Drogba became a talisman for the country and contributed to the Ivory Coast qualifying for the first-ever FIFA World Cup, which was held in Germany in 2006. Drogba participated and performed well in several international tournaments for the Ivory Coast senior national team, including the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2006 AFCON Cup, the 2008 AFCON Cup, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 AFCON Cup, the 2012 AFCON Cup, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the other qualifying matches.

FORTALEZA, BRAZIL – JUNE 24: Didier Drogba of the Ivory Coast celebrates his team’s first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group C match between Greece and the Ivory Coast at Castelao on June 24, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Despite capping over 100 international goals for the Ivory Coast national team and being a talisman for the country throughout his career, Drogba was never able to help his country win any major trophy, despite his best efforts across his career. Eventually, Drogba announced his retirement from international football with a record of 65 goals for his senior national team on August 8, 2014.

Didier Drogba | Records and Statistics

Didier Drogba’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea FC 381 164 88 Le Mans FC 71 15 1 Olympique Marseille 55 32 7 Galatasaray 53 20 13 EA Guingamp 50 24 4 CF Montreal 41 23 7 Phoenix Rising FC 26 16 5 Shanghai Shenhua 11 8 2 Ivory Coast 105 65 18

Didier Drogba | Net Worth

Reportedly, Didier Drogba’s estimated net worth is around $90 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football TV pundit and commentator for several channels. The Ivorian has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his playing career

Didier Drogba | Philanthropic Activities

Drogba has involved himself in philanthropic activities by establishing a foundation under his name. The Didier Drogba Foundation focuses on addressing various challenges in his native country, Ivory Coast. From its humble beginnings, it has expanded its scope to include organizing fundraising galas and supporting orphanages and healthcare initiatives

Didier Drogba | Cars and Tattoos

According to Soccernet, the Chelsea legend owns a number of expensive cars in his garage. But the most expensive car is the Mercedes SL65-AMG, which costs £150,000.

5. Didier Drogba. Mercedes SL65-AMG, harganya pasti lebih mahal dari punya Ashley Cole lah #TopPlayerTopVehicle pic.twitter.com/2duGVL0gXb — Wisma Bola (@WismaBola) September 8, 2014

The minimalist tattoo on Didier Drogba’s body reflects his life. The rosary proudly showcases his jersey number, 11, which interestingly corresponds with his birthdate—a fortunate coincidence that spared him some additional ink.

This religious symbol represents his strong faith, while the thoughtfully integrated names of his children highlight his deep love for family. Drogba’s tattoo is not just about intricate imagery; it serves as a poignant reminder of his passions and priorities, cleverly encapsulated in a single meaningful design.

