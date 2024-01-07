Ranking Every Derby County United Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Derby County Football Club, a venerable institution in English football, merges a blend of experienced stalwarts and emerging talents in its ranks as this article explores the top 15 earners of the club, shedding light on their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances.

Founded in 1884, the club has played a significant role in the development and history of the sport. Known affectionately as the Rams, a nod to their spirited and resilient nature, Derby County has experienced a journey replete with both highs and lows, encapsulating the essence of English football.

Derby County competes in League One, the third tier of men’s professional football in England. This position reflects the club’s recent challenges, yet also underscores their commitment to regaining their former stature in the higher echelons of English football. With a squad of 66 players, Derby County showcases a mix of experienced veterans and emerging talents, all united in their ambition to propel the club to greater success.

The financial aspect of the club, particularly its wage bill, is a crucial element in understanding their current position and strategy. In 2023, Derby County’s total wage bill stands at £8,823,360 per year, equating to approximately £169,680 per week.

15. Kane Wilson (23, English, Right Defender/Wing-Back)

Kane Wilson of Derby looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Lincoln City.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

23-year-old English right defender and wing-back Kane Wilson earns £5,000 weekly (£260,000 annually). Wilson’s defensive contributions and ability to move into offensive areas provide the team with tactical versatility. His overlapping runs and defensive diligence make him an essential component in both defensive and attacking strategies.

14. Joe Wildsmith (27, English, Goalkeeper)

Joe Wildsmith, a 27-year-old English goalkeeper, earns £5,100 weekly, translating to £265,200 annually. Known for his impressive reflexes and command of the box, Wildsmith is a crucial defensive asset. His ability to make split-second saves and orchestrate the defence from his position makes him a dependable last line of defence.

13. Craig Forsyth (34, Scottish, Left Centre-Back)

Craig Forsyth, a 34-year-old Scottish left centre-back, commands a wage of £5,400 weekly (£280,800 yearly). Forsyth’s experience and defensive solidity make him a reliable figure in the backline. His tactical awareness and leadership skills, honed over years of playing, provide a sense of security and stability for the defensive unit.

12. Callum Elder (28, Australian, Left Defender/Wing-Back)

28-year-old Australian left defender and wing-back Callum Elder earns £6,400 weekly (£332,800 annually). His dual ability in defence and attack makes him crucial for the team’s width and depth. Elder’s defensive skills, combined with his capability to support the attack, enable him to be an effective force on both ends of the pitch.

11. Conor Washington (31, Northern Irish, Attacking Midfielder/Left Winger, Striker)

Conor Washington of Derby County during the Emirates FA Cup. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Conor Washington, a 31-year-old Northern Irish player who can play as an attacking midfielder, left winger, or striker, brings home £6,400 weekly (£332,800 annually). His versatility and attacking flair add dynamism to the team’s forward line. Washington’s ability to adapt to various offensive roles makes him a valuable and unpredictable asset in attacking scenarios.

10. Korey Smith (32, English, Defensive Midfielder)

32-year-old English defensive midfielder Korey Smith earns £7,000 weekly (£364,000 annually). Smith is known for his ball-winning skills and ability to dictate play. His presence in the midfield is pivotal; he acts as the team’s engine, breaking up opposition plays and initiating counterattacks.

9.Joe Ward (27, English, Right Wing-Back/Attacking Midfielder)

English right wing-back and attacking midfielder Joe Ward, aged 27, commands a wage of £7,100 weekly (£369,200 annually). Ward’s pace and crossing ability are essential on the flanks, providing his team with vital width and a steady supply of crosses into the attacking third.

8. Sonny Bradley (31, English, Centre-Back)

Sonny Bradley, a 31-year-old English centre-back, earns £7,600 weekly (£395,200 annually). Bradley’s aerial dominance and defensive acumen are key to his team’s backline stability. His ability to win aerial duels and make crucial clearances makes him a formidable presence in defence.

7. Tom Barkhuizen (29, English, Attacking Midfielder/Right Winger, Striker)

29-year-old English player Tom Barkhuizen, who can operate as an attacking midfielder, right winger, or striker, also earns £7,600 weekly (£395,200 annually). His speed and goal-scoring ability make him a significant threat in attacking positions. Barkhuizen’s versatility and finishing skills are crucial in breaking down defences and adding variety to the team’s offensive tactics.

6. Max Bird (22, English, Defensive and Attacking Midfielder)

Max Bird of Derby County during the Emirates FA Cup. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

22-year-old English player Max Bird, who plays both defensive and attacking midfield roles, has a salary of £7,900 weekly (£410,800 annually). Bird’s versatility and technical skills make him an integral part of the midfield. His ability to adapt to different midfield roles allows the team to shift tactics fluidly during a game.

5. Louie Sibley (21, English, Central Attacking Midfielder)

English central attacking midfielder Louie Sibley, aged 21, earns £8,000 weekly (£416,000 annually). Sibley’s creativity and attacking prowess are central to the team’s offensive strategies. His ability to find and exploit spaces in the opposition’s defence, coupled with his skill in creating scoring opportunities, makes him a key player in the attacking midfield.

4. James Collins (32, Irish, Striker)

32-year-old Irish striker James Collins commands a wage of £8,100 weekly (£421,200 annually). Collins’s experience and finishing skills are crucial for the team’s goal-scoring opportunities. His positioning and ability to convert chances into goals provide a significant edge in the offensive third.

3. Elliot Embleton (24, English, Defensive and Attacking Midfielder)

English midfielder Elliot Embleton, 24, who can play both defensive and attacking roles, earns £8,300 weekly (£431,600 annually). His flexibility to perform in multiple midfield roles adds depth and adaptability to the team. Embleton’s diverse skill set allows him to influence the game both defensively and offensively.

2. Curtis Nelson (30, English, Centre-Back)

30-year-old English centre-back Curtis Nelson earns £8,400 weekly (£436,800 annually). Nelson’s defensive strength and leadership qualities are fundamental to the team’s defence. His robust tackling, aerial prowess, and organizational skills make him a cornerstone of the defensive line.

1. Conor Hourihane (32, Irish, Defensive and Attacking Midfielder)

Conor Hourihane of Derby County looks on during the Sky Bet League One match. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leading the salary chart is 32-year-old Irish player Conor Hourihane, who earns £12,000 weekly (£624,000 annually). Hourihane’s vast experience and mastery of midfield play are invaluable. He excels in both defensive stability and attacking creativity, making him a key player in controlling the midfield and orchestrating offensive plays.

