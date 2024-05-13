Dejan Kulusevski Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Dejan Kulusevski is a 24-year-old winger playing for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the Swedish national team. He initially came on as a loan player to the Spurs side for the 2022–23 season before becoming a key player for the side. The Swedish winger is widely known for his rapid pace and brilliant dribbling when on the flank. Apart from Tottenham, Kulusevski has played for teams like Parma, Atalanta and Juventus.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Swedish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Dejan Kulusevski Age 24 Nationality Swedish Birthplace Stockholm, Sweden Date of Birth 25 April, 2000 Height 6 ft 1 inches (1.86 m) Star Sign Taurus Position Winger Clubs Atalanta, Parma, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur Net Worth £20-£22 million

Dejan Kulusevski | Early Life

Dejan Kulusevski was born in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm, on April 25, 2000. The young kid shared a great bond with his elder sister, who herself was a big football fan. Her passion for the game slowly started to influence Young Kulusevski. He began his football career by joining the local Youth academy of IF Brommapojkarna at the age of six. Thriving from his early days and improving every day, Kulusevski took his first big step by joining Atalanta in 2016.

Dejan was born into a quite prosperous family. He used to live with his parents, Stefan his father and Katika his mother, along with his older sister, Sandra. It was Sandra’s passion for football which turned out to be a career for Dejan. As of now, in 2024, Dejan is in a relationship with his long-time partner, Eldina Ahmic.

Dejan Kulusevski | Club Career

Atalanta

After joining the Italian club in 2016, Dejan joined the first team training but did not feature in any of their matches until 2019. After a long wait, Dejan finally got his first minutes for Atalanta in Serie A against Frosinone on January 20, 2019. However, during his first season, his playing time became limited, as he featured only three times in the 2018–19 season.

Loan to Parma

This led the Swedish player to seek a loan spell for the next season. Parma joined in the race and signed Dejan on a season-long loan. His first game for Parma came against the mighty Juventus on August 24, 2019.

Dejan got his second start against Udinese, in which he did not fail to impress the coaches. He set up two of the three goals for Parma. 2 months after his debut, Kulusevski registered himself on the score sheet for the very first time on September 30, 2019, against Torino.

The then 20-year-old winger soon started to attract interest. Juventus splashed €35 million with a potential increase to €44 million and signed the Swedish winger in January 2020. Even after his transfer to Juventus, Dejan continued playing for Parma on loan. His first season at the club was a great success. He started 33 of the 35 league matches where he scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in the league throughout the season. Such impressive performances earned him the 2019/20 Best Young Player in Serie A.

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/1212833210125697025?t=r8-p-zBys61vws8QnayQAw&s=08

Juventus

Before going back to loan, Dejan had agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Juventus. In the 2020/21 season, the Swedish winger finally joined the Old Lady under Andrea Pirlo. Dejan got his first start for Juventus against Sampdoria on 20 September 2020. He kickstarted his Juventus journey by scoring an impressive debut goal against Sampdoria.

Dejan Kulusevski(middle) celebrating after scoring his debut goal

The 24-year-old winger helped the Bianconeri win the Coppa Italia after assisting his fellow teammate Federico Chiesa in the final. Dejan also won the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season. By the end of the season, he had played a total of 47 times for the Old Lady, scoring and assisting 7 times each. However, after the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, Dejan playing time was reduced and thus he had to seek playing time by going on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur

The struggling Spurs side were searching for a class player to complete their attack with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. And in January 2022 Spurs got their man but on loan. The Swedish came to the London club on a 18-month loan with an option to purchase later on. Antonio Conte gave Dejan his first minutes in the Spurs kit in the FA Cup fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on 5 February. Dejan made his Premier League debut against Southampton five days after his debut.

https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1670145086821130243?t=8JtAXRoi0vwTFIyULq75eA&s=19

Dejan scored his first goal for the club in a most fashionable manner. On 19 February, Tottenham defeated Manchester City with a scoreline of 3-2 in which Dejan made a lasting impact scoring and assisting 1 goal. At the end of the season, Dejan had five goals and 8 assists to his name in 18 matches for the Spurs side in the league.

Kulusevski scored his first goal for Spurs against Manchester City

The next two seasons were decent for the Swedish winger. Even Though he was a starter, he was unable to grab the form due to niggling injuries. In the Summer of 2023, the loan deal was permanent under the new manager Ange Postecoglou. Since this permanent move, Dejan has played a total of 26 games for the Spurs side scoring 6 goals and assisting 3 in the 2023/24 season.

Dejan Kulusevski | International Career

The Swedish winger has represented Sweden at youth stages as well as Macedonia in U16 stages. Starting his International career with Sweden U15, Dejan has Hailed through the ranks of U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 with a lot of hard work and determination. Dejan Kulusevski made his first step on the national stage against Faroe Island by coming on in the second half on 18 November 2019. He scored his first goal for Sweden in the UEFA Nations League match against Croatia on 14 November 2020. Since his debut, Dejan Kulusevski has become a key player for the Sweden squad.

Dejan against Faroe Island

Dejan Kulusevski | Records and Statistics

The Swedish winger is currently a Spurs player who has been performing for the team since day one. Below down is listed his contribution for his club and country throughout his footballing journey.

Team Matches Goals Assists Atalanta U19 55 17 26 Parma 39 10 9 Juventus 74 9 10 Tottenham Hotspur 86 13 19 Sweden 36 3 9

Dejan Kulusevski | Net Worth

The 24-year-old winger is currently on a weekly salary of £110,000 per week and yearly of £5,720,000. Dejan Kulusevski’s net worth has been greatly boosted by his previous salaries, where he got £5.7 million yearly with Tottenham and £4.6 million yearly with Juventus. The estimated net worth of the player is around £20-£22 million.

Dejan Kulusevski | Philanthropic Activities

Even though Dejan Kulusevski is a brilliant player on the pitch, he is more of a great person off the pitch. In 2024, Kulusevski signed a deal with a foundation named Min Stora Dag. He was announced as the brand ambassador of the organization. It is an org. which works to improve the lives of children with serious illnesses and diagnoses who have parents born abroad.

