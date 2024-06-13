Do you know about Deivid Washington Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Deivid Washington, also known as Deivid Washington de Souza Eugênio, is a Brazilian forward who plays for Premier League club Chelsea and the Brazil national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business. He is considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth, especially during his time at Santos.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Deivid’s trajectory has slowed down after joining Chelsea due to immense competition, which has also affected his rise in international football.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Brazilian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Deivid Washington | Early Life and Family

Deivid Washington was born on June 5, 2005, to middle-class Brazilian parents. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. Deivid is unmarried and is also not in any relationship right now as he is focused on making his career in football. Other personal and family details are known to the outside world as the player prefers to keep his family life away from the spotlight, focusing totally on his career.

Deivid Washington celebrating the new year with family. pic.twitter.com/gC2qIQETLi — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) January 1, 2024

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local club, Gremio, in 2013 at the age of 8. However, Deivid joined Santos Youth Academy just three years later, on the recommendation of former Brazilian international Marcos Assuncao. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding finishing skills, 16-year-old Deivid was given his first professional contract, tying him to Santos for three years with a $100 million release clause, and was promoted to Santos’ first team in 2023 after impressive displays in the youth levels of the club.

Deivid Washington | Club Career

Santos

After impressive performances with the youth teams of Brazilian club Santos, Deivid was called up to train with the first team under then-manager Odair Hellmann and was also named in the squad for the club’s 2023 Copa Sudamericana opener against Blooming in Bolivia. However, Deivid made his professional club debut on April 11, 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 away win over Botafogo-SP in the Copa do Brasil. After renewing his contract with Santos on April 17, 2023, until April 20, 2026, he managed to score his first professional goal on May 10, in a 3-0 home win over Bahia.

Santos’ forward Deivid Washington (back) and Blooming’s Venezuelan midfielder Arquimedes Figuera fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage second leg football match between Brazil’s Santos and Bolivia’s Blooming, at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Brazil on June 29, 2023. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea

Rewarded for his good performances, Deivid was signed by Premier League club Chelsea on August 24, 2023, and the player signed a seven-year contract with the option of a further year. He was given his Premier League debut on October 28, 2023, in a 2-0 loss to Brentford and since then, Deivid hasn’t been able to consistently maintain his place in Chelsea’s first-team squad due to huge competition and poor personal form.

Deivid Washington | International Career

Although the player has been performing very well in Brazil’s youth teams, he has yet to get a call-up from Brazil’s senior national team, and with huge young talents like Endrick and Roque above him in the pecking order, the call-up seems very unlikely to come in the near future unless Deivid picks up his form and shines for his club’s first team across all competitions.

Deivid Washington | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Deivid Washington’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Adidas regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Deivid is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Audax Italiano’s midfielder Sebastian Pereira (L) and Santos’ forward Deivid Washington (R) during the Copa Sudamericana group stage second leg football match between Chile’s Audax Italiano and Brazil’s Santos, at the El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, on May 24, 2023. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Deivid Washington | Philanthropic Activities

David Washington has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He has tried to help the young generation of his society in Brazil by giving them football lessons and interacting with them on the ground. However, other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.

Deivid Washington | Records and Statistics

Deivid Washington’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Santos 16 2 0 Chelsea 2 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0

Deivid Washington | Net Worth

Deivid Washington reportedly has an approximate net worth of around $10.3 million. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Chelsea, which includes impressive wages of around £364,000 per year.

Deivid Washington | Cars and Tattoos

Deivid Washington is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is not known to have any luxury cars but the player surely would like to buy some in the future. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body, as per various sources.

