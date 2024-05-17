Davinson Sanchez Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Davinson Sánchez Mina, commonly known as Davinson Sanchez is a Colombian center-back who plays for the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and the Colombia national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after winning the Ajax Player of the Year award in his first season with the club.

Despite being on an impressive rise during his early career, Sanchez’s trajectory went sharply downward after his first season with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Although the player’s performances were still on par with the top center-backs in the world, he was not able to win any silverware with the Premier League club, thus ending his English football career trophyless in the summer of 2023. Sanchez has made enormous contributions to his country, with as many as 58 appearances for the Colombian national team.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Colombian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Caloto, Columbia Father’s Name Jose Sanchez Mother’s Name Luz Marina Net Worth £25,107,160 Age 27 Birthday 12 June 1996 Nationality Colombia Position Center-back Senior Clubs Atletico Nacional, Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, and Galatasaray Achievements Colombian Champion 2013/14

Colombian Super Cup 2015/16

Copa Libertadores 2015/16 Wife Daniela Reina Children Salva Sanchez Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Davinson Sanchez | Early Life and Family

Davinson Sanchez was born on June 12, 1996, to middle-class parents, Jose Sanchez and Luz Marina, who are farmers and housewives, respectively. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. He has two older brothers, who were also very interested in the sport. Davinson Sanchez and his wife Daniela Reina got married in 2018 after a long relationship and have a son together, Salva Sanchez, who is still very young and studying in school.

During his youth, the player played in the youth academy of America de Cali, but after his parents moved, he joined the academy of the local side, Atletico Nacional. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball-distribution ability, 17-year-old Davinson was given his first start in his club’s first team on October 27th, 2013 in a 0-1 loss to Boyaca Chico and the player never looked back again.

Davinson Sanchez | Club Career

Atlético Nacional

After his debut for the club, Davinson scored his first goal for Nacional on March 2, 2016, in a 3-0 victory over Sporting Crystal in the Copa Libertadores. Winning the Copa Libertadores that season with his club attracted many top European clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Flamengo, and Ajax, and he eventually declined the offer to join Barcelona as he didn’t want to play for the club’s B team in the Spanish third division. Instead, Sanchez decided to join another European club at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Davinson Sanchez in 2016 (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ajax

Sanchez signed for the Dutch club Ajax in June 2016 on a five-year contract for a transfer fee of €5 million and made his debut for the club on August 13 in a 2-2 draw with Roda JC Kerkrade. After scoring his first goal for the club on September 24 against PEC Zwolle, Sanchez went on to showcase a defensive masterclass at the back during the whole season, becoming Ajax’s best player of the season and attracting solid interest from top Premier League clubs after just one season with the club. Eventually, Sanchez ended up leaving Ajax for a Premier League club after just one season with them.

Davinson Sanchez playing for Ajax (Photo credit should read SOREN ANDERSSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

Sanchez was signed by Tottenham on August 18, 2017, on a six-year contract for a transfer fee of £42 million. He made his debut for the club on August 27, coming on as a substitute for Mousa Dembele in the 92nd minute of the 1-1 draw with Burnley. After just one season, his performances earned Sanchez a contract extension with the club, extending his stay until 2024.

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur and Scott Arfield of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on December 23, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Sanchez scored his first goal for the club in February 2019 against Leicester City and scored his second goal, nearly two years later, in February 2021 in the 2020/21 FA Cup fifth-round match against Everton. But a few seasons later, Sanchez had become fans’ least favorite player as he was booed both while being substituted on for injured Clement Lenglet in the 35th minute and while being brought off for Arnaut Danjuma in the 58th minute on April 15, 2023.

Davinson Sanchez with Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

After understanding that the club and its fans no longer wanted him to stay at the club, Sanchez decided to move out of England to a new club, to reignite his fallen career and successfully left Spurs at the end of the 2022–23 season.

Galatasary

Sanchez joined Turkish side Galatasaray on September 4, 2023 for a transfer fee of €9.5 million and has been playing regularly for them since making his debut in September 2023. Sanchez has been playing wonderfully for the Turkish side both in the Turkish League and the Champions League this season and might as well be on the right track to reinitiate his career.

TOPSHOT – Galatasaray’s Colombian defender #06 Davinson Sanchez (L) and Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between FC Bayern Munich and Galatasaray AS in Munich, southern Germany on November 8, 2023. (Photo by MICHAELA REHLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Davinson Sanchez | International Career

On the international level, after his impressive performances in the youth teams, Davinson Sanchez made his Colombia national team debut against Argentina on November 19, 2017, after repeated call-ups in the senior team squad. Soon, the player managed to fix his place in the starting lineup of the Colombia senior national team.

SARANSK, RUSSIA – JUNE 19: Davinson Sanchez, David Ospina, and Radamel Falcao of Colombia sing their national anthem before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Participating in various tournaments like the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Copa America 2019, the Copa America 2021, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and other qualifying matches, Sanchez performed wonderfully for the team and even helped the side win the bronze medal in the Copa America 2021, defeating Peru 3-2 in the third-place playoff match after losing to Argentina on penalties in the semifinal of the tournament.

He also scored his first international goal for Colombia in a 2-0 friendly win against Paraguay on November 19, 2022. Since then, Davinson has been playing for the Colombian national team in numerous matches, providing differential performances on the pitch

Davinson Sanchez | Sponsors and Endorsement

Davinson Sanchez was known to be in a sports partnership with Audi due to his club’s alliance with the car manufacturing company. Recently, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Nike regarding his boot and glove sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Sanchez is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Davinson Sanchez | Philanthropic Activities

Davinson Sanchez has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He is mostly known for his philanthropic partnership with XLP in the United Kingdom, which works with over 4000 young men and women every year who are vulnerable to joining a life of crime and disobedience and provides them with the necessary solutions to not do so.

Davinson Sanchez | Records and Statistics

Davinson Sanchez’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 207 5 1 Ajax Amsterdam 47 7 2 Atletico Nacional 44 1 0 Galatasaray 25 3 2 Colombia 58 1 0

Davinson Sanchez | Net Worth

Davinson Sanchez reportedly has a net worth of around £25,107,160. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which includes impressive wages of around £3,536,000 per year.

Davinson Sanchez | Cars and Tattoos

Davinson Sanchez is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is known to own many luxury cars, one of which is the lovely Land Rover, showcasing his outstanding taste. Regarding tattoos, there are no visible tattoos on his body, as per various sources.

