David Boateng 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

David Boateng is an English Professional football player who plays as a full-back for the championship club Queen’s Park on loan and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

David Lionel Akrobor-Boateng famously called David Boateng joined the Championship club on loan from the Premier League club Crystal Palace in 2022. The player is young and is on loan to gain experience and hopes to return back with lots of confidence.

The young full-back is eagerly awaiting to succeed under the coach Patrick Vieria after the loan period gets over. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

✍️ Development players Nikola Tavares and David Boateng have both signed new contracts with the club.



Nice one, lads! — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 3, 2019

David Boateng Facts And Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £172 k Age 21 Birthday 8 May 2001 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Queen’s Park Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

David Boateng Net Worth and Salary

David has been constantly through his footballing career and it has been his primary source of income. As per the reports, The net worth of the player in 2022 is estimated at £172 k.

The player earns £72,800 per year playing for Crystal Palace as per the contract. He is young and is developing himself to become a better player. He will be offered lucrative contracts if he is able to put in all his hard work and succeed.

David Boateng Club Career

David Boateng started footballing at Crystal Palace’s academy. He got promoted and went on to sign his first professional contract with the club in July 2017. The versatile full-back has also played as a midfielder for the team. He was a part of the U18 team of Palace that won the Development League of the 2017/18 season.

David had a good campaign with the U23 squad of Palace and went on to score his first goal in the crucial victory against Middlesbrough and qualified for the playoffs in his first season.

David Boateng has replaced Martin Kelly in today’s starting line-up.



You can watch our U23s in action on Palace TV from 13:00 (GMT) 👉 https://t.co/3jTrG1LeMA#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/7XUjd98S3p — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 9, 2020

David made 19 appearances for the U23 side of Crystal Palace in the 2020/21 season and was included in the first team for the match against Oxford United in August 2022 in a Carabao Cup fixture. But he failed to make his debut appearance for the club.

On September 1 2022, he was loaned out to the Championship club Queen’s Park for a season. He is working hard to become a starter for the club.

David Boateng International Career

David, despite being born in England, is also eligible to represent Ghana due to his parent’s origin. He has not represented the country till now and hopes to receive his call-up for the team. Like every other player, it is his dream to represent his country in International matches.

David Boateng in action for Crystal Palace development team. (Image: @CPFC on Twitter)

David Boateng Family

David was born on 8 May 2001 in England. His parents were of Ghanaian descent. His family went through a lot of struggle to make him a professional footballer. His parental details are not revealed as of now and it looks like he is having a good and happy time with his family right now.

David Boateng Girlfriend

David has never been spotted dating a woman till now. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and also prefers to keep his personal life private. As per reports, the player is currently single and not dating anyone.

The player has not been seen endorsing any product till now. The player has no sponsor deals with any company as of now. He needs to show his worth in top leagues to earn sponsors and he is working really hard for that.

David Boateng Cars and Tattoos

David has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a good collection of cars to roam around cities and enjoy his weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.

David Boateng with his Crystal Palace teammates. (Image: CPFC on Twitter)

Read More:

FAQs about David Boateng