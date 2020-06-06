David Robert Joseph Beckham, better known as David Beckham, is one of the greatest players and here is all about his net worth and more.

Net Worth (2020) $450million Salary (2020) $50million Age 45 Date of Birth 2 May, 1975 International team England Current club NA

Net worth of David Beckham

The net worth of David Beckham is estimated at around $450million though figures often vary.

However, the retired footballer still earns well more than many of the top stars currently playing the game.

David Beckham attends the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Beckham also earns close to $10m annually from Instagram posts and has even made $50m through various endorsement deals.

Personal Life of David Beckham

David was born to Sandra Georgina, and David Edward Alan “Ted” Beckham, a kitchen fitter.

Beckham has an older sister, Lynne Georgina, and a younger sister, Joanne Louise.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria follow the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks along with their children Cruz, left, and Romeo, center right, at Staples Center on October 30, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He married his supermodel/popstar wife, Victoria in 1998 and has four kids with her.

Career and Achievements

David Beckham began his senior career at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1992 at the age of 17.

With the Red Devils, he has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a UCL trophy.

David Beckham prepares to take a trademark free-kick during the match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough Mandatory Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In the middle of his time at United, he spent a loan spell at Preston North End during the 1994-95 season.

After 11 years at Old Trafford, the Englishman then took on a move to Real Madrid for whom he then went on to make 113 appearances and winning the La Liga with them in 2007.

David Beckham jubilates after his goal during the Spanish league match Real Madrid/ Real Sociedad (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

He then went on to the MLS, signing a 5-year contract with LA Galaxy. However, two of those years were spent at AC Milan. It was in his loan spell with the Serie A club that he made the record of being the first English player to appear in over 100 UEFA Champions League games.

David Beckham #23 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after teammate Omar Gonzalez #4 scores a second half goal against the Houston Dynamo in the 2012 MLS Cup at The Home Depot Center on December 1, 2012 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

After finishing his 5-year stint at America, Beckham spent a year at the French club, PSG. Making just ten appearances, it was the final stop for the English legend before he hung up his boots.

International career

David Beckham has been an integral part of the English Men’s National Team right from their U-18s. He made his debut for the senior national team in 1996 and was part of the squad for several years.

However, he announced his retirement to give the youngsters a chance to grow in 2009.

David Beckham celebrates after scoring for England (Getty)

He was captain for six years, earning 58 caps during his tenure. He made 115 career appearances in total, appearing at three FIFA World Cup tournaments, in 1998, 2002 and 2006, and two UEFA European Championship tournaments, in 2000 and 2004.

Charity Work

Beckham has supported UNICEF since his days at Manchester United. In January 2005, the English national team captain became a Goodwill Ambassador with a special focus on UNICEF’s Sports for Development program.

David Beckham walks on the pitch during his team’s Italian Serie A football match against Lazio (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

He has been part of Anti-Malarial campaigns and is the founder of “Malaria No More” NGO along with, Andy Murray.

Beckham made an appearance at the “Concert for Diana” held at Wembley in 2007, to commemorate 10 years of the death of the princess.

Beckham owns his own brand company called DB Ventures which promotes his brand. He also has a considerable stake Footwork Productions Limited.

In 2018, Beckham launched his own MLS club, Miami United.

(L-R) Roberto Carlos, David Beckham and Fernando Torres during the Premiere for the new Pepsi Football Commercial “Pepsi Foot Battle” at the Palacio Gaviria on February 26, 2004 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Beckham earns a massive $42million thanks to his sponsorship deals with Adidas, Konami, Tudor, Kent & Curwen, Diageo, Jaguar etc.

Film Appearances

Beckham and his wife wanted to make appearances in ‘Bend it like Beckham’ but they couldn’t get their schedules aligned.

Beckham made a cameo appearance with Zinedine Zidane and Raúl, in the 2005 film Goal!. The film’s sequel, Goal II: Living the Dream saw Beckham appearing in a more prominent role.

David Beckham poses with his PSG Football shirt after his PSG signature at Parc des Princes on January 31, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Due to his friendship with Guy Ritchie, he made two cameo appearances in Ritchie’s films: as a projectionist in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and as Trigger in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

More recently, he made a small cameo in the movie Deadpool 3 and was involved in its promotion too.