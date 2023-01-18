Dariusz Stalmach 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dariusz Stalmach is a Polish professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Serie A club AC Milan’s youth academy and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Dariusz Stalmach joined the Italian club AC Milan’s youth club from the Polish club Gornik Zabrze in 2022. He was scouted by Milan’s staff and after getting impressed by the play style of the player, he was signed immediately to the youth team.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Poland’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Dariusz Stalmach Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Tarnowskie Góry, Poland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $550k Age 17 Birthday 8 December 2005 Nationality Polish Position Attacking Midfield Senior Clubs Górnik Zabrze II, Górnik Zabrze, AC Milan U19 Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Dariusz Stalmach’s Net Worth and Salary

Stalmach is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As of 2023, the current net worth of Dariusz Stalmach is $550k. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £11,440 per year playing for the Italian club AC Milan’s U19. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Dariusz Stalmach Club Career

Dariusz has played at the Polish clubs Sparta Zabrze, Rozwój Katowice and Ruch Radzionków before joining Gornik Zabrze in 2018. He played with the youths for 4 years before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2021.

He made 13 appearances for the team in the first season and managed to score a goal and this was just enough for him to earn his promotion to the senior team. He played with the senior team in the 2021/22 season. He made 20 league appearances for the club before moving to Serie A club AC Milan’s youth team. He joined the team after signing the contract on 21 August 2022.

Dariusz Stalmach International Career

Dariusz represented Poland’s U18 team in 2022 and scored a goal in his 6 appearances for the side. He is young and understands that he will get his senior team call-up after proving his worth in the league games.

Dariusz Stalmach Family

Stalmach was born on 8 December 2005 in Tarnowskie Góry, Poland. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Dariusz Stalmach’s Girlfriend

Dariusz Stalmach is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Polish Attacking -MIdfielder Dariusz Stalmach is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Dariusz Stalmach Cars and Tattoos

Dariusz Stalmach has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Tarnowskie Góry. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Dariusz Stalmach