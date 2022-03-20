Daniel James Girlfriend Ria Hughes Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Ria Hughes? Meet The Girlfriend Of Daniel James

Ria Hughes is famous for being the girlfriend of Leeds United star Daniel James. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ria is a strong and persistent woman. She set high goals for her career and she is on her way to achieving those. Currently, she is working as a sports instructor. The beautiful Welsh lady is lucky enough to have a supportive partner like Daniel James. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. So, stay tuned.

Daniel James mostly spent his professional career in England. The highlight of his tenure has been the time when he featured for Manchester United. Despite giving some good performances, James was shipped to Leeds in the summer of last year. Considering he is still young and fit, the Wesh man can achieve wonderful things later on in his career.

Ria Hughes Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 20, 1997 Place of Birth Wales Nationality Welsh Residency England Partner Daniel James Job Sports Instructor Instagram @riakatehughes Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ria Hughes Childhood and Family

Ria was born on December 20, 1997. The Welsh beauty doesn’t envy the online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms. We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Ria. We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings.

Ria understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character. We are on the lookout for more information about her family. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Daniel James.

Ria was born on December 20, 1997. (Image: mirror.co.uk)

Ria Hughes Education

Ria studied at a local high school in Welsh. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. We couldn’t confirm whether she went to college. But, she took separate courses on sports instruction. We will update the article if we find something new about her educational journey.

Ria Hughes career

Ria is a sports instructor. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined local gyms. Having a lot of experience in personal fitness and diet planning, she was successful in helping a lot of clients achieve their fitness goals. The Welsh beauty worked with gyms in Swansea when James was playing for Swansea FC. After the Left-winger moved to Manchester, Ria followed.

Ria Hughes is a sports instructor. (Credit: Instagram)

Ria Hughes Net Worth

Ria is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Ria earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable.

Daniel James is a young budding footballer. He currently earns €3,6 Million per year at Leeds, and his net worth is believed to be €1.3 Million. As his career grows, the Welshman can make significant pay raises in the future.

Ria Hughes and Daniel James relationship

Daniel James met Ria in 2017. He was far from a star performer at that time. On the other hand, Ria was also in the initial years of her career. But, the hunger for a better future was common in the duo. We currently don’t know how they met.

But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. They started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other. The road to their professional success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures.

Daniel James met with his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Ria Hughes and Daniel James Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.

Ria Hughes Social media

Ria has a significant fan following on Instagram. However, the Welsh beauty doesn’t stay much active on her channel. Surprisingly, she hasn’t yet posted a single image on her account. Instead, she is the kind of person who keeps herself fairly busy in her work. She spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family.

Ria is not a big social media lover. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Ria Hughes

When did Ria Hughes and Daniel James get married? They are yet to get married. What is Ria Hughes doing now? She is a personal gym trainer. How old is Ria Hughes? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Ria Hughes? She is Welsh. What is Ria Hughes’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.