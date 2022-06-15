Daphne Cañizares – Daniel Carvajal Wife, her Family and more 

Daphne Cañizares is famous for being the wife of Real Madrid star Daniel Carvajal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Daphne has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Los Blancos star Daniel Carvajal over the years. The duo currently resides in Madrid and both have pretty vibrant lives.

Daniel Carvajal has spent most of his professional career with Real Madrid. First with the youth team and later after becoming part of the senior team the full-back made immense contributions, which eventually made Los Blancos successful. The Spaniard has won 5 UCL titles with Real Madrid, with the latest one coming earlier this year.

Daphne Cañizares Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth The Netherlands Nationality Dutch and Spanish Residency Spain Ex-Partner Daniel Carvajal Job Model Instagram @daphnecanizares Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Daphne Cañizares Childhood and Family

Daphne’s date of birth is currently unknown. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

Daphne was born in the Netherlands. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Daniel Carvajal.

Daphne Cañizares Education

Daphne went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Spain and eventually became a successful model.

Daphne Cañizares Career

Daphne is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Daphne started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.

Daphne is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Daphne Cañizares Net Worth

Daphne’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Dutch-born star earns significantly, mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Daphne Cañizares and Daniel Carvajal relationship

Daniel Carvajal met his wife when he was in the initial stages of his Real Madrid career. The Spaniard was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name. Daphne was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward.

Daniel Carvajal met his wife when he was in the initial stages of his Real Madrid career. (Credit: Instagram)

After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.

They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Daphne Cañizares and Daniel Carvajal Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son, on December 7, 2021. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children.

Daniel Carvajal with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Daphne Cañizares Social media

Daphne is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms.

FAQs about Daphne Cañizares

When did Daphne Cañizares and Daniel Carvajal get married? When the duo got married is unknown. What is Daphne Cañizares doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Daphne Cañizares? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Daphne Cañizares? She has both Dutch and Spanish nationality. What is Daphne Cañizares’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.