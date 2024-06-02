Daniel Agger Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Daniel Munthe Agger, commonly known as Daniel Agger, is a former professional football player and current manager, who is known for his time with Premier League club Liverpool. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career. He has won the Danish Footballer of the Year twice and the Danish Young Footballer of the Year once, thus recognizing his contributions to Danish football.

Daniel Agger had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the Denmark national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring center-backs in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 8-year stint at the senior level of the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Liverpool fan and has been working as a club manager in recent times.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Danish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Daniel Munthe Agger Age 39 Nationality Denmark Birth Place Hvidovre, Denmark Date of Birth 12 December 1984 Height 1.91 m Star sign Sagittarius Profession Football manager Clubs Managed HB Koge Net worth $13 million Family Member Father – Knud Agger

Mother – Søs Agger

Spouse – Sofie Agger

Children – Jamie, Mason, and Billy Agger

Siblings – Stephanie Agger and Marco Agger

Daniel Agger | Early Life and Family

Daniel Agger was born in a small town called Hvidovre, Denmark on 12th December 1984. Coming from a humble background with Danish roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household with his family interested in the sport. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the most loved child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession.

Former captain of Denmark’s national team and Liverpool FC player, Daniel Agger (background, 2nd R) and former national team and West Ham player Lars Jacobsen (background, 2nd L) attend a press event where they were presented as new coaches for Danish first division football team HB Koege in Koege, Denmark, on March 31, 2021. – Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Agger married his long-time girlfriend Sofie Nielsen in May 2010 and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been living together peacefully. The couple have three sons, Jamie, Mason, and Billy Agger, and all of them are teenagers, attending school for their proper education.

Daniel Agger | Club Career

Brondby

After displaying impressive talent in the youth levels, Agger was promoted to the first team in July 2004 and became a key component for Brondby’s Danish SuperLiga win in the 2004/05 season. His impressive performances earned him the Danish Talent of the Year for 2004 and a big European move to the Premier League club Liverpool.

Daniel Agger in the early 2000s (Photo credit should read Jeppe Carlsen/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool

Agger signed for Liverpool on a 4-and-half year contract on 12th January 2006 for a transfer fee of £6 million but missed most of his first season for the club due to injuries. In the next seasons, Agger impressed the club’s coaching staff and played a vital role in the club’s lineup for all the competitions. Agger won 2 major trophies during his time at Liverpool and helped the club to numerous finals which they unfortunately lost. During the last season with the club, Agger was made the club’s vice-captain despite links to a Barcelona move but the player was not able to majority of the matches due to other players being preferred over him.

Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (L) and Liverpool’s Danish defender Daniel Agger react as Suarez scores his fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on December 4, 2013. AFP PHOTO/PAUL

Brondby (Second Stint)

After playing his last match for Liverpool on 11th May 2014, Agger rejoined his previous club Brondby IF for a transfer fee of £3 million on 30th August 2014. After playing two seasons for his boyhood club, Agger announced his retirement from professional football on 9th June 2016, at just 31.

Daniel Agger | International Career

On the international level, Agger made his debut for the Denmark national team on 2nd June 2005 in a 1-0 win over Finland. He played in numerous tournaments for the senior national team including the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2012, and other qualifying matches. After failing to help his country qualify for the Euro 2016, Agger announced his retirement from international football along with club football on 9th June 2016.

Daniel Agger | Managerial Career

After 5 years of gap, Agger was appointed the manager of Danish 1st Division club HB Koge in June 2021 and two months later, he registered himself as a player for the club, boding a comeback to playing football which never happened. After two seasons managing the club, Agger left the job by mutual consent in June 2023.

Former captain of Denmarks national team and Liverpool FC player, Daniel Agger (R) and former national team and West Ham player Lars Jacobsen pose with a jersey during a press event where they were presented as new coaches for Danish first division football team HB Koege in Koege, Denmark, on March 31, 2021. – (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Agger | Records and Statistics

Daniel Agger’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 232 14 11 Brondby IF 86 7 6 Denmark 75 12 2

Daniel Agger | Net Worth

Reportedly, Agger’s estimated net worth is around $13 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football manager. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs, especially Liverpool, during his player and managerial career.

FAQs