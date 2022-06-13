Isabel Botello – Dani Parejo Wife, her Family and more

Isabel Botello is famous for being the wife of Villareal star Dani Parejo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Isabel is the gorgeous Spanish beauty who has become the biggest supporter of Dani Parejo. Despite leading a luxurious life, Isabel has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information.

Dani Parejo has spent almost his entire career in Spain apart from a short spell in England with QPR. The Real Madrid Castilla graduate gave his peak performance at Valencia and was heavily respected for his contributions. Now he has switched to Valencia and seems to be enjoying his ageing years with his beautiful family.

Isabel Botello Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 9, 1984 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Dani Parejo Job Dentist Instagram @isabotello Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Isabel Botello Childhood and Family

Isabel was born on June 9, 1984, in Spain. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

We believe the Spanish beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life.

Isabel Botello Education

Isabel completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. She graduated with a degree in dental science from college over 10 years ago.

Isabel Botello career

Isabel is a professional dentist. Right after completing her dental science studies, she started working. She was passionate about helping others and wanted to make people’s lives better with her services. Due to her commitment and effort in the work, she grew rapidly and only a few years after starting, she became a reputed dental surgeon. We are unsure where she is currently working.

Isabel has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Spanish beauty has been with Parejo from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Spanish midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.

Isabel is a professional dentist. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabel Botello Net Worth

Isabel’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Spanish beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Isabel’s husband Parejo accumulated a significant sum of money from his professional contract. Hence the duo has a lot of financial backing which helps them enjoy their life with financial freedom.

Isabel Botello and Dani Parejo relationship

Dani Parejo met his wife when he was playing for Real Madrid. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Spanish midfielder already was a part of one of the biggest clubs in the world, but for Isabel, he was a person with great character.

The duo has great respect for each other. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Parejo is the lucky person from that perspective as he tied the knot with Isabel in 2014.

Dani Parejo met his wife when he was playing for Real Madrid. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabel Botello and Dani Parejo Children

The couple has three children together. Isabel gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Dani Parejo Jr., on October 27, 2015. On June 6, 2018, the couple welcomed their second son, Diego Parejo, three years later. The Spanish beauty gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in 2021, after revealing her pregnancy for the third time.

Dani Parejo with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabel Botello Social media

Isabel doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram where she posts pictures with her beautiful children and husband but doesn’t have a massive fan following.

FAQs about Isabel Botello

When did Isabel Botello and Dani Parejo get married? They got married in 2014. What is Isabel Botello doing now? She is a dentist. How old is Isabel Botello? She is 38 years old. Nationality of Isabel Botello? She is Spanish. What is Isabel Botello’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.