Dani Carvajal injury: 5 players who Real Madrid can replace him with

Here are 5 players who Real Madrid can replace Dani Carvajal with, following the Spaniard’s season-ending knee injury.

Another Spaniard who will probably be among the top 5 of the final 2024 Ballon d’Or standings will be missing the rest of the season. A couple of weeks ago, it was Manchester City’s Rodri, who got injured against Arsenal. It later came to light that he underwent an ACL surgery and will be missing the rest of the 2024-25 EPL season.

This time around, it was Real Madrid‘s veteran right-back Dani Carvajal who suffered a serious knee injury against Villareal. In the stoppage time of the second half, Carvajal was seen in tears as he was stretchered off the field. Following the incident, the top RB’s post on Instagram confirmed that it was quite a serious cruciate ligament injury.

“Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I’m going to have to go through surgery and be off the field for a few months. Already looking forward to starting recovery and coming back like a beast. Thank you all so much for your messages, I feel very loved,” Carvajal wrote on Instagram.

A boatload of wishes from sports stars across the globe flooded in as soon as Carvajal’s post went live. Now that his season is over, the question remains – Who will Real Madrid replace him with? Someone on the bench, or some other talented RB from a different league. Here are 5 options the Spanish giants can use in place of Carvajal.

Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo with Real Madrid back in 2019 (via Sky Sports)

Having been a part of Real Madrid since 2015, Vallejo has only started for them in the league 19 times. He has been on loan to several clubs, the most recent one being Granada. Since his return, Vallejo has only played a handful of minutes, but can probably be a viable option to fill in for Dani Carvajal. Although, a center-back, Vallejo has played at RB occasionally.

Lucas Vazquez

Villarreal’s Spanish defender Xavi Quintilla (L) challenges Real Madrid’s Spanish forward Lucas Vazquez during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF against Real Madrid CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on September 1, 2019. (Getty Images)

The work-horse Lucas Vazquez has also been a part of the La Liga giants since 2015. Although the Spaniard is primarily a winger, he has started quite a few games at RB as well. Given his experience and immaculate maturity, Vazquez at RB does do the job for the remainder of the season, although it might get dicey in a few tricky fixtures.

Federico Valverde

CDM or a CM being deployed as an RB is not that uncommon. Given the stamina Federico Valverde has, he can very well do a decent job filling in for Carvajal. However, given the impact he has for Real Madrid in the midfield, it might be a tough decision for the manager to push him back at RB.

Besides these options within the team, Real Madrid can look elsewhere, if they wait it out until the January transfer window. Here are a couple of options they can look at:

Denzel Dumfries

The Dutch RB is currently at Inter Milan. However, it is worth noting that his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season. There have not been any talks of him extending the contract as well. If the time and deal are right, Madrid can strike it rich with the signing of Denzel Dumfries, come January.

Juanlu Sanchez

The young Spaniard full-back had been on Real Madrid’s radar in the recent transfer windows. In fact, he still might be. Sevilla’s RB can very well be a great option to replace Carvajal with.