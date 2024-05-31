Curtis Jones Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Curtis Jones is an English midfielder who plays for the Premier League club Liverpool and the England youth national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business. He was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth, especially during his time at Liverpool.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Jones’ trajectory has gone one level up since joining Liverpool’s senior team. He is sure to earn his call-up for the England senior national team very soon.

Birth Place Liverpool, England Father’s Name Dean Jones Mother’s Name Gemma Jones Net Worth £10,834,200 Age 23 Birthday 30 January 2001 Nationality England Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Liverpool Achievements Premier League 2019/20

FIFA Club World Cup 2020

FA Cup 2022

Carabao Cup 2022/23

EFL Cup 2022, 2024

European U21 Championship 2023 Girlfriend Saffie Khan Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Curtis Jones | Early Life and Family

Curtis Jones was born on January 30, 2001, to middle-class English parents, Dean and Gemma Jones. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth, inspired by his father, who is a former professional footballer himself. He is known to be in a serious relationship with Saffie Khan and the couple has been together since 2021.

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the Premier League club, Liverpool, in 2010. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 17-year-old Jones was promoted to the club’s first team in 2018. Since then, the player has been developing himself to become a star midfielder in the upcoming future of football.

Curtis Jones | Club Career

Liverpool

2018-2020

After impressive performances at the youth level, Curtis Jones signed his first professional contract with Liverpool on February 1, 2018 and impressed manager Jurgen Klopp with his mobility and dribbling skills during the pre-season before the start of the 2018–19 season. Consequently, Jones made his first-team debut on January 7, 2019 in the FA Cup third-round match against Wolves Wolverhampton but played no more minutes that season. However, during the 2019–20 season, Jones got his fair share of chances and the player grabbed hold of those opportunities with both hands, providing critical match-changing performances regularly. He also scored his first club goal in a 1-0 FA Cup win against their rivals Everton, becoming the youngest player to score in the Merseyside derby since Robbie Flower in 1994.

Curtis Jones in 2019 (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the next few months, Jones broke many records for Liverpool, from becoming the first teenager to score in consecutive appearances for Liverpool since Raheem Sterling with his strike against Shrewsbury Town in April 2014 to becoming the youngest captain at 19 years and 5 days for the Liverpool youngest-ever senior team starting lineup with an average age of 19 years and 102 days in a 1-0 home victory over Shrewsbury in a FA Cup replay. Consequently, Jones was rewarded with a new long-term contract with the club on July 4, 2020.

2021-2023

In the next two seasons with the club, Jones played a lot of matches and provided Liverpool with a lot of critical performances, scoring important goals in the process. Curtis Jones even missed out on a historic quadruple in the 2021–22 season, with Liverpool winning both the EFL Cup and FA Cup but missing out on both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, finishing runner-up in both competitions. Although Liverpool was performing very poorly during the 2022–23 season, Curtis Jones continued his impressive form this season as well and was also offered another contract extension with the club until June 2027. However, Jones failed to help his club qualify for the 2023–24 Champions League, narrowly missing out on the top 4 spots in the Premier League table during the 2022–23 season.

Burnley’s English midfielder #08 Josh Brownhill (L) vies with Liverpool’s English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones (C) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

2023–2024

In the current 2023–24 season, although Jones suffered through suspensions and injuries during the initial part of the season, Jones’ return to form on his return to the team’s lineup has impressed many pundits across the world and has also impressed his team’s assistant manager, who attributed it to the player’s “scouse mentality.” His return to form is accompanied by goals, with his first goal of the 2023–24 season coming in a 5-1 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarterfinal clash on December 20, 2023.

Curtis Jones | International Career

Although the player has performed wonderfully in the youth levels for England, especially in the last few U21 tournaments for the England U21 national team, he has yet to receive his call-up for the England senior national team. However, if the player continues his recent form and progression, he is sure to get a call-up to the senior national team soon.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – MARCH 25: Curtis Jones of England shoots and misses during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21 at Dean Court on March 25, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Curtis Jones’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Adidas regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Endo is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Curtis Jones has been signed by Adidas in a brand new sponsorship deal. pic.twitter.com/l0qkb6v4AJ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 4, 2022

Curtis Jones | Philanthropic Activities

Curtis Jones has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his club, Liverpool, partner with Futuremakers to help the needy by collecting funds from signed shirt and jersey sales. Other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.

Futuremakers by @StanChart empowers underserved young people around the world to shape their futures by learning new skills and to improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own businesses ❤ pic.twitter.com/r8mmx6wmvi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2023

Curtis Jones | Records and Statistics

Curtis Jones’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 125 16 14 England 0 0 0

Curtis Jones | Net Worth

Curtis Jones reportedly has a net worth of around £10,834,200. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Liverpool, which includes impressive wages of around £3,484,000 per year.

Curtis Jones | Cars and Tattoos

Curtis Jones is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is known to own the Range Rover Sport, the Mercedes-Benz Class A, and the Lamborghini Urus, showcasing his impressive taste. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body, as per various sources.

FAQs