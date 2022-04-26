Crystal Palace is one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are one of the veteran clubs globally and come in the top 40 of most valuable teams. In addition, they are among the top 15 highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries, and Crystal Palace FC contract details.

Current Crystal Palace Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Crystal Palace was formally created as a professional outfit in 1905, but the club’s origin was traced back to 1861, making this club the oldest professional football club in the world. The amateur club became one of the original founding members of the Football Association in 1863 and competed in the first-ever F.A. Cup competition in 1871-72. They reached the F.A. Cup finals numerous times but couldn’t win it.

Crystal Palace Players Wages (Pixels)

They became one of the founder members of the Premier League in 1992. But following their relegation from the Premier League in 1998, they went into decline after suffering financial problems. Still, they recovered and returned to the league in 2013 and have remained there ever since.

The Professional Crystal Palace F.C. was formed on September 10 1905, under the guidance of Aston Villa assistant secretary Edmund Goodman. The Crystal Palace Company began both amateur and professional clubs. The first Chairman of the professional Crystal Palace club was Sydney Bourne.

The company showed that the ownership figures were: Steve Parish 18%, Steve Browett 5%, Jeremy Hosking 5% and Martin Long 2.5%, with the remainder being owned by Palace Holdco L.P. (a limited partnership registered in Delaware) 67.5% and Palace Parallel LLC (a company also registered in Delaware) 1.5%. In August 2021, John Textor joined as a fourth partner with an investment of £87.5 million for 40% ownership of the club.

Crystal Palace’s highest-paid player

Wilfried Zaha is the highest-paid player for Crystal Palace, with a yearly salary of £6,760,000 and a weekly wage of £130,000. Zaha advanced into the Crystal Palace first team from their academy in 2010. He was then transferred to Manchester United for a year or so.

Wilfried Zaha is the highest-paid player for Crystal Palace

On February 2, 2015, Zaha was moved to Palace with a five and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee. Which is now known to be £6 million. Since then, he has been a constant for Crystal Palace and recently became the first player to score 50-top flight goals for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Wilfried Zaha F 29 2023 £ 67,60,000 £ 1,30,000 CAA Base Ltd Christian Benteke F 31 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 MLA Management Vicente Guaita GK 35 2024 £ 40,04,000 £ 77,000 JCR Sport Luka Milivojevic M 31 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Relatives Jairo Riedewald M 25 2024 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 SEG Jack Butland GK 29 2023 £ 22,88,000 £ 44,000 Triple S Sports Joel Ward D 32 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Avid Sports Group Eberech Eze M 23 2025 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 CAA Base Ltd Nathan Ferguson D 21 2023 £ 15,00,000 £ 28,846 – Tyrick Mitchell D 22 2025 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Unique Sports Group Joachim Andersen D 25 2026 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 ICM Stellar Sports Odsonne Edouard F 24 2025 £ 41,08,000 £ 79,000 ICM Stellar Sports Marc Guehi D 21 2026 £ 16,12,000 £ 31,000 Unique Sports Group Will Hughes M 27 2024 £ 18,72,000 £ 36,000 Two Touch Agency Jean-Philippe Mateta F 24 2026 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Paul Latouche Remi Matthews GK 28 2023 – – Foot feel & Echo Sports Michael Olise M 20 2026 £ 1,50,800 £ 2,900 – Luke Plange F 19 2025 £ 38,480 £ 740 – Conor Gallagher M 21 2022 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Elite Management Agency Jacob Montes M 23 2022 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 –

Crystal Palace loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Luke Plange F 19 2025 £ 38,480 £ 740 – Conor Gallagher M 21 2022 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 Elite Management Agency Jacob Montes M 23 2022 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Crystal Palace

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Crystal Palace’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Crystal Palace?

As of 2022, Wilfried Zaha is the highest-paid player at Crystal Palace with a weekly wage of £130,000.

2. What is the total team value of Crystal Palace?

The total team value of Crystal Palace F.C is around £169.7 Million.

3. How much do Crystal Palace spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Crystal Palace is spending close to £31 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Crystal Palace in their history?

Peter Simpson is the all-time top goalscorer with 165 goals.

Peter Simpson (Premier Football Clubs)

5. How much does Patrick Vieira earn in a year?

Patrick Vieira has a £4 million a year contract at Crystal Palace F.C.

