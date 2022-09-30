Crucial Information About Writing the Best Business Letters

Business Letters: Definition, Types, Format and Tips

Business letters are formal written documents companies use to communicate in professional settings. The letters can be between one organization and another, a company and its clients, or other external parties. Individuals also use them for professional correspondence.

The overall writing style depends on the relationship between the parties communicating. Whereas most people use email as the primary medium for official communication, some enterprises still print out business letters for serious and crucial correspondence, including employment verification, reference letters, job offers, and many more.

Business letters are often characterized by courtesy, knowledge, politeness, and convincing ability. They can be used for various purposes, such as:

Routine Correspondence

Conveying news

Persuading clients

Building good rapport

Learn more about the letters below, including format and writing tips.

Types of Business Letters

There are different types of business letters you will come across in your lifetime, with the most common ones being:

Invitation Letters – firms send out these letters to invite clients, media, dignitaries, and suppliers on special events and occasions like launching fresh products, opening new outlets or manufacturing units, annual meetings, etc.

Sales Letters – these present new services or products to existing and potential customers. Sales personnel craft the letters to attract new clients and strengthen relationships with repeat customers.

Enquiry Letters – clients write business letters asking for product clarification or details. It can include questions about rates, quantity, quality, delivery charges, discount, size, delivery timelines, packing, and other seller terms and conditions.

Quotation Letters – business people write these in response to enquiry letters. Sellers write this to give buyers all the information they need about their products and services.

Order Letters – firms use these to place orders for services or goods from suppliers or vendors. Writing aims to purchase materials. They also feature terms and conditions that sellers and buyers stick to when they are ready to transact.

Announcement Letters – companies use these letters to inform employees, customers, vendors, or media about essential things about the organization. It can include acquisitions, mergers, policy changes, product launches, etc.

Cover Letters – Job seekers send cover letters when applying for jobs. These are typically attached to a resume though not all employers require the document. People mostly use it to sell themselves better for a job vacancy.

Letters of Recommendation – these are written in the interest of another person confirming their work ethics and qualifications. The primary aim of recommendation letters is to make applications more impactful, be it education, employment, or other professional opportunities.

Letters of Resignation – employees write these when planning to leave their jobs. They give immediate bosses notices letting the reader know when the last day of employment will be. In some cases, employees have to go into detail about why they leave the firm depending on company rules.

Business Letters Formats

As straightforward as writing business letters appear, sometimes it can be challenging, especially if a person does not know the correct format to follow.

Because people write business letters for different purposes, the structure may vary slightly. Below is a basic layout that you can follow when crafting a business letter.

Contact Address: Start the letter with your contact information if it does not appear on the letterhead. It should include full name, job title, company, address, city, state, ZIP code, phone number, and email address.

The day you are writing the letter.

The day you are writing the letter. Recipient Address: It should contain full name, job title, company, address, city, state, and ZIP Code.

It should contain full name, job title, company, address, city, state, and ZIP Code. Salutation: it will depend on the relationship you have with the recipient. Write “ To whom it may concern” if you are unfamiliar with the person who will read the letter. You can use Mr/Mrs/Miss or Dear if you know the names of the person who will receive the letter.

it will depend on the relationship you have with the recipient. Write “ To whom it may concern” if you are unfamiliar with the person who will read the letter. You can use Mr/Mrs/Miss or Dear if you know the names of the person who will receive the letter. Letter Body: it is the main part of the letter where you include the details you want to pass on to the recipient.

it is the main part of the letter where you include the details you want to pass on to the recipient. Valediction or Closing Salutation: it will also depend on how informal or formal the relationship is with the person reading the letter. Examples of words include Best Regard, Sincerely, Cordially, All the best, and Regards.

it will also depend on how informal or formal the relationship is with the person reading the letter. Examples of words include Best Regard, Sincerely, Cordially, All the best, and Regards. Signature: always end the letter with a handwritten signature.

Tips for Writing A Business Letter

To ensure your letter stands out and communicates the message you want to pass across effectively, here are some tips to follow:

Keep it short and to the point by avoiding unnecessary stories and flowery descriptions. Use a professional yet conversational tone so that the person on the other end does not think you are arrogant. Spell check and make sure you use the proper grammar. A letter with mistakes shows you are not serious.

Closing Thoughts

Many people are wrong to think that the digital space has rendered the writing of business letters redundant. Businesses and individuals still depend on letters for communication.

The article above will inform you how to format a business letter, available types, and writing tips.