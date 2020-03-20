Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently undergoing quarantine in his hometown Madiera

Cristiano Ronaldo is doing well amidst the coronavirus outbreak and is currently under home quarantine.

The Juventus forward left Italy for his Madeira, in order to visit his ailing mother.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo spotted sunbathing at his luxury villa in Madeira. (Getty Images)

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner chose to stay back in his hometown amidst growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Italy is one of the worst-affected nations. The death toll has crossed 3000 and is rising every day.

Ronaldo is staying in a luxury villa in the heart of the city. The 7 million euro house is said to be equipped with all necessary comforts.

The former Real Madrid star will continue his quarantine there and will remain under isolation at least until March 25. Ronaldo chose to stay back in the wake of news that two of his teammates – Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first case of Serie A footballer, who was tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. (Getty Images)

Defender Rugani was the first reported case of a Serie A footballer testing positive.

Other stars from across the leagues have also tested positive. Thankfully, all of them are recovering well.

Judging by the comforts and facilities available at the villa, Ronaldo is sure to not feel any boredom.

Villa equipped with all the necessary comforts

The villa which stands out against the sky and dominates the entire panorama of the island. It hosts two swimming pools – one of which is on the roof. It also features a soccer field and a fully-equipped gym.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez stand on a balcony at their luxury villa in Madeira. (Getty Images)

Nothing seems to be missing at the moment for Ronaldo except a call back from Italy asking him to return.

Ronaldo was not the only star to return home from Italy. His teammate and striking partner Gonzalo Higuain has flown to Argentina to be beside his sick mother.

Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira have left for Luxemburg and Germany respectively to be with their families. All the three left for home as they tested negative and thus allowed to travel.