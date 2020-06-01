Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest of all-time, and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $460million Salary (2020) $60million Age 35 Date of Birth 5 February, 1985 International team Portugal Current club Juventus

Net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo has an estimated net worth of $460million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

Ronaldo’s earnings for the year 2020 was estimated to be a whopping $105m. Also, $45m were from sponsorships and endorsements while $60m were from his winnings and salary. This was estimated by Forbes.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles prior to a Champions League group H football match. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Career and Achievements

Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

He is considered the best player in the world and regarded as one of the greatest players ever. His rivalry with Lionel Messi has enticed fans for ages to come.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United bites his winner’s medal following his team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The star started his career with Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United. He then signed for Real Madrid before making his move to Juventus.

Ronaldo has five Ballons d’Or and four European Golden Shoes, both of which are records for any European player in the modern era.

He has won 29 major trophies in his career. This includes six league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.

A prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo holds the records for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League (128), most hat-tricks in recorded history (56), joint-most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League (8), shared with Lionel Messi.

He also has the most international goals by an active player (99) and the joint-most goals scored in the UEFA European Championship (9).

Ronaldo is the only player to score more than 60 goals in all competitions in 4 consecutive seasons. He is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1,000 professional career appearances and has scored over 700 senior career goals for club and country.

International Career

At age 18, Ronaldo made his first senior appearance for Portugal in a 1–0 victory over Kazakhstan on 20 August 2003. He was subsequently called up for UEFA Euro 2004.

Ronaldo was Portugal’s second-highest scorer in the European qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup with seven goals.

The Portuguese was handed the captain’s armband in 2007 for the first time ahead of a friendly against Brazil. Ronaldo was made the permanent captain ahead of the 2010 World Cup. However, his team was knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the Henri Delaunay trophy (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Spain eliminated Portugal in Euro 2012 before Ronaldo’s crowning glory came. After suffering elimination early in the 2014 World Cup, Ronaldo led his team to Euro 2016 glory.

Though he was injured in the final after featuring for 25 minutes, he coached the side from the touchline. However, Eder scored the winning goal to give Portugal the win.

Personal Life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s father, José Dinis Aveiro, died in September 2005, due to an alcoholism-related liver condition.

His mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, is a cancer survivor; she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 but eventually recovered.

Cristiano Ronaldo (C), club president Florentino Perez and Ronaldo’s mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro pose during the official presentation of Ronaldo’s contract renewal (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo has four children out of which three have been born via surrogate mothers. He first became father on 17 June 2010 when his son, Cristiano Jr., was born via surrogacy. Ronaldo did not reveal the identity of his son’s mother.

On 8 June 2017, he became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, via surrogacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with partner Georgina Rodriguez (2L), his sisters Elma Aveiro (2R) and Katia Aveiro (L), his Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro (R) and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on stage following The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

From 2010 to 2015, he was in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.

He is currently in a relationship with Spanish model, Georgina Rodríguez. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Alana Martina, on 12 November 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on social media narrowly beating Selena Gomez for the throne. His Instagram followers hit 200 million in 2020 making a record.

Joining Juventus

The Portuguese star joined Juventus in 2018 after nine years with Real Madrid. He had joined the La Liga club after a memorable stint at Old Trafford under the wings of Sir Alex Ferguson.

He had taken a pay cut with his four-year deal worth $64million annually when had joined Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds prior to the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2018. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, within 24 hours of the press release of his signing, Juventus sold 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys worth over $60million, basically recouping his transfer money.

He was the club’s top scorer, with 28 goals during the 2018-19 season on the way to the club winning both the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup.

He has won FIFA’s Player of the Year five times and is the all-time leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has many endorsements and sponsorships which include the likes of Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike and Unilever. He has also endorsed for Armani, Nike, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, EA Sports, PokerStars and Castrol.

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 31: Cristiano Ronaldo poses in front of a 19m high billboard during the global launch of the CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo Underwear line (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images for CR7)

Ronaldo’s earnings increased from $40m to $44m from endorsement deals during his career.

The Portuguese international also owns his own clothing brand known as CR7. Ronaldo also has hotels branded under his CR7 Line through the Pestano Lifestyle Hotels company.

Commuters walk past an advertisement featuring Portugal’s football player Cristiano Ronaldo at a subway barrier in Beijing on June 11, 2014. (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Charitable Work

Cristiano Ronaldo supports the likes of UNICEF, Save the Children, AIDS Still Required and World Vision among others.

In 2012, Ronaldo and his agent paid for specialist treatment for a nine-year-old Canarian boy with apparently terminal cancer. In 2012, Ronaldo joined FIFA’s “11 for Health” programme to raise awareness amongst kids of how to steer clear of conditions including drug addiction, HIV, malaria and obesity.

Ronaldo became Save the Children’s new Global Artist Ambassador, in which he hopes to help fight child hunger and obesity. In March, Ronaldo agreed to be the ambassador for The Mangrove Care Forum in Indonesia.

Ronaldo was named the world’s most charitable sportsperson in 2015 after donating £5 million to the relief effort after the earthquake in Nepal which killed over 8,000 people.

What cars does Ronaldo drive?

Ronaldo’s collection of cars is quite elaborate too. A total of 19 cars worth over $4.9million.

A crashed Ferrari belonging to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured in a tunnel near Manchester Airport in Manchester, northwest England, on January 8, 2009. Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo escaped unscathed from a car crash that left his Ferrari a mangled wreck (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

The cheapest car he has is Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, ironically. A Bugatti Veyron worth $1.7million, is his most expensive car.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF poses for a photograph after being presented with a new Audi car (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images For AUDI)

A Bentley GT Speed worth $220,000, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 worth $3,18,000, Aston Martin DB9, Ferrari 599 GTO are some of the beasts gracing his fleet of speed monsters.