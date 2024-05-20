Cristian Romero Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Cristian Romero, also known as Cuti Romero, is an Argentine center-back who plays for the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur and the Argentina national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after winning the Serie A Best Defender of the Season award in 2020/21.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Romero’s trajectory was a bit slowed down due to injuries and suspensions, but Romero came back much stronger, helping his national team Argentina win both the Copa America 2021 and the FIFA World Cup 2022 miraculously.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Argentine talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Cordoba, Argentina Father’s Name Victor Romero Mother’s Name Rosa Romero Net Worth £5,264,480 Age 26 Birthday 27 April 1998 Nationality Argentina Position Center-back Senior Clubs Belgrano, Genoa, Juventus, Atalanta, and Tottenham Hotspur Achievements Copa America 2021

UEFA Cup of Champions 2021/22

FIFA World Cup 2022 Wife Karen Cavaller Children Valentino Romero Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Cristian Romero | Early Life and Family

Cristian Romero was born on April 27, 1998, to middle-class parents, Victor and Rosa Romero. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. He has one younger brother, Jairo, who is also interested in the sport. Cristian Romero and his wife Valentino Romero got married on January 23, 2020, after a long relationship and they have one son together, Valentino, who is still very young and studying in school.

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local side, Belgrano. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball-distribution ability, 18-year-old Romero was given his first start for his boyhood club, and his performances that season attracted solid interest from the top European clubs of the world.

Cristian Romero | Club Career

Belgrano

Cristian Romero was promoted to Belgrano’s senior team in 2016, after performing well at the youth level for the last two years, He made his debut on August 28 in a league match against Independiente. After making 19 appearances in two seasons for the club’s first team, Romero attracted interest from top clubs due to his defensive stability and he was eventually signed by Serie A club Genoa in July 2018.

Genoa and Juventus

But only after one season with the club performing on a whole other level, Romero was signed by fellow Italian side Juventus on July 12, 2019, for a transfer fee of €26 million. But with very few opportunities with Juventus, Romero was sent on a two-year loan deal to Atalanta on September 5, 2020, with an option to buy.

Atlanta

After becoming the best defender of the 2020–21 season in Serie A, Atlanta activated their option to sign the player permanently for a transfer fee of €16 million on August 6, 2021. But later that day, Romero was loaned out to Premier League club Tottenham on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Tottenham

After making his debut for Tottenham on August 15, 2021, he scored his first goal for Spurs against Brighton and delivered a wonderful defensive display the whole season. Therefore, Tottenham signed Romero permanently on August 30, 2022, with a contract until 2027.

Cristian Romero tackling Kevin de Bruyne (via GETTY)

Romero was also named the vice-captain of the team ahead of the 2023–24 season, with their manager Ange Postecoglou describing Argentina as a rock in the defense. Although he suffered through some suspensions and injuries during the season, he has been working hard for his club and has been a defensive rock at the back, performing the best he can for the team.

Cristian Romero | International Career

On the international level, after performing very well at the youth level for his country, Romero was given his debut for the Argentina senior national team on June 3, 2021, against Chile in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier. He even broke Diego Maradona’s record of 168 seconds for the fastest goal scored for the national team by scoring his first goal as a thumping header against Colombia after only 130 seconds on June 8, 2021.

Due to his wonderful performances in the last season, Romero was selected for both the Copa America 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup squads. Romero was monumental for Argentina in both tournaments and helped them win both of the international trophies, as well as being included in the Team of the Tournament. Since then, Romero has become a key part of Argentina’s backline and will be looking to perform on a whole other level in the upcoming tournaments.

Cristian Romero | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Cristian Romero’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Addidas regarding his boot and glove sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Romero is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Cristian Romero | Philanthropic Activities

Cristian Romero has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. Recently, he and his Tottenham teammates donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families. He is also known for auctioning his signed jerseys to gather money for donations to charities.

Cristian Romero | Records and Statistics

Cristian Romero’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 88 5 1 Genoa CFC 60 3 3 Atalanta BC 42 3 5 Club Atletico Belgrano 19 0 0 Argentina 28 2 0

Cristian Romero | Net Worth

Cristian Romero reportedly has a net worth of around £5,264,480. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which includes impressive wages of around £1,508,000 per year.

Cristian Romero | Cars and Tattoos

Cristian Romero is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is known to own many luxury cars, showcasing his liking for them. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have several tattoos on his body, with his forearm covered in ink. Recently, Romero also got a new tattoo of the World Cup trophy he won in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on his leg.

