Coventry City are up with the early pace setters in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign following seven victories from their opening 13 games, leaving them just behind the title favourites Bournemouth, West Brom and Fulham respectively.

The Sky Blues had to settle for 16th place last season. They were much closer to the relegation places than they were for a play-off spot. The bright early start they have made this season has given fans hope that it could be a good campaign for their side.

It has been 20 years since Coventry were last in the Premier League. The Midlands club were one of the founding members of the new branded league in 1992 and they spent 34 consecutive seasons in the top-flight before they dropped into the Championship in 2001.

Coventry have Championship betting odds of 5/1 for promotion this season. The pick of their results over the opening three months of the campaign was their 4-1 victory over Fulham at the Ricoh Arena. The Cottagers have been tipped to be one of the title contenders following relegation from the Premier League, so it was a huge win for Mark Robins’ side.

Viktor Gyokeres Enjoying Himself At Coventry

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres signed on loan at Coventry back in January for the second half of the 2020/21 season. He did enough in that period to impress as the club made his move permanent during the summer.

Gyokjeres scored just three Championship goals last season. He has made a much better start to the new campaign, scoring nine goals from his opening 13 matches. The Sweden international is up there with the league’s top goalscorers, with only Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ben Brereton ahead of him with 11 goals and nine goals respectively.

Although the deal with Brighton for Gyokjeres was undisclosed, some reports suggest it was in the region of £1 million. If that was the case, the striker could turn out to be the signing of the season in the Championship, and one that gives Coventry and excellent chance of finishing inside the top six.

Mark Robins’ Continues To Make Progress At Coventry

Robins returned to Coventry for a second spell as manager in 2017 and he has done an excellent job. In his first full season, he led the club to promotion from League Two. They were successful in the play-offs, beating Exeter City 3-1 at Wembley.

The Sky Blues then finished eighth on their return to League One in what was a solid campaign. A season later, they won the title in the third tier of English football. It was a fine achievement by Robins and it ensured the club returned to the Championship.

Progress is something Robins has made at Coventry each year he has been at the club. If Coventry continue that trend, they may just be able to surprise some people with the position they finish at the end of the season

This year may end up being one of the most competitive Championship campaigns for a long time. Coventry have thrown their hat into the ring and it will be interesting to see if they can sustain their strong form.